Dayton, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Alyea Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of AIFC Corporation (NASDAQ: AIFC), is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 3rd Annual ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place on September 16, 2026, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. Amol Soin, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Alyea Therapeutics, will participate as a Featured Company and will hold one-on-one meetings with interested investors and capital markets professionals.

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit will be hosting growth issuers and a curated group of investors, family offices, institutional investors, capital market professionals and service providers for a full day of company presentations, networking and 1-on-1 meetings.

"We are excited to participate in the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit and share Alyea Therapeutics' vision for developing innovative, non-opioid therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in pain management," said Amol Soin, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Alyea Therapeutics. "With a growing pipeline of differentiated programs and a strategy focused on advancing clinically meaningful therapies, we believe Alyea is well positioned to create value for patients, physicians and shareholders."

Alongside the curated program of 1:1 meeting connecting investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide keynote presentation, panel discussions and conversations on the industry developments.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit can register for a free pass here.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. Our firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. Our partnership with Kingswood US enhances our ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to our clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US is a mid-market investment bank with a strong retail equity capital markets franchise and deep-rooted investment bank. The firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial services, including investment banking, wealth management, and capital raising, to clients across the United States.

About Alyea Therapeutics

Alyea Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative, non-opioid solutions for chronic pain. The company's lead investigational program is low-dose naltrexone (LDN) for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), which has received FDA orphan drug designation and is advancing through clinical development. Alyea is also developing the Alyea Clear Patch, a topical pain-relief technology designed for targeted, non-invasive treatment. Led by CEO Amol Soin, MD, Alyea's mission is to improve pain care through science-backed therapies that reduce reliance on opioids and address significant unmet needs in chronic pain.

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