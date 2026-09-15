This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Ryan Kalt (the "Acquiror") reports private sales of securities (the "Warrant Sales") of Rottenstone Gold Inc. (the "Issuer"), being 6,050,000 common share warrants (the "Sold Warrants") as sold today.

The Warrant Sales trigger an Early Warning Report (Form 62-103F1) posted to SEDAR+ (referenced hereby) and this associated news release.

Immediately before the Warrant Sales, the Acquiror owned 25,197,700 common shares, directly and indirectly, representing 84.03% of the Issuer's outstanding shares and 6,050,000 common share warrants, directly and indirectly, representing 16.79% of the Issuer's diluted shares if exercised.

Immediately after the Warrant Sales, the Acquiror owns 25,197,700 common shares, directly and indirectly, representing 84.03% of the Issuer's issued shares but no longer holds any common share warrants (a decrease of 16.79%).

The Sold Warrants were sold on a direct (1,250,000) and indirect (4,800,000 through Kalt Industries Ltd.) basis for total aggregate consideration of $60,500 paid by arm's-length parties, representing average consideration of $0.01 per Sold Warrant.

Mr. Kalt previously forfeited 420,000 common share options on July 3, 2026 to the Issuer for which no consideration was paid or received nor was public distribution made; such options then-representing 1.38% of the Issuer if exercised.

The securities of the Issuer were disposed of by the Acquiror for investment purposes. The Acquiror may sell additional securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private sales or acquire securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private acquisitions in the future depending on market conditions, the Acquiror's investment objectives and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing and/or as publicly filed, the Acquiror does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

Ryan Kalt

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314320