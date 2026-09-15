Plantations International Holdings PTE. LTD.: Plantations International Subsidiary Wins Malaysia's Best Durian Nursery Award

Plantations International subsidiary United Tropical Fruit was selected from among 398 industry participants for its innovative Musang King and Black Thorn durian nursery operations.

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Plantations International is proud to announce that its Malaysian subsidiary, United Tropical Fruit Sdn. Bhd., has received the prestigious "Best Musang King Durian & Black Thorn Durian Nursery Setup 2026" award at the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2026.

The national recognition celebrates the strength of Plantations International's expanding durian operations in Malaysia and the Group's continued investment in organic cultivation technology, agricultural research, nursery development and commercial-scale plantation infrastructure.

United Tropical Fruit was selected from among 398 participating industry players for its innovative and technology-driven approach to the development of Musang King and Black Thorn durian nurseries. The award was presented personally by Malaysia's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, YB Datuk Seri Haji Mohamad bin Sabu, during the National Recognition and Awards Ceremony held at MAHA 2026.

United Tropical Fruit operates as the specialist durian nursery and agricultural research and development subsidiary of the Plantations International Group of Companies. Its role is to support Plantations International's Malaysian plantation operations by producing premium planting material, developing advanced organic cultivation methods and strengthening the agricultural systems behind the Group's commercial durian programme.

Organized by Malaysia's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, MAHA is the country's premier biennial agricultural showcase and one of Southeast Asia's largest agricultural exhibitions. Held over 10 days at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang in Selangor, MAHA 2026 attracted a record 5.02 million visitors and approximately 2,000 local and international exhibitors.

The event brought together agricultural businesses, government agencies, researchers, technology providers and industry representatives from Malaysia and numerous international markets. Its 2026 theme, "Value Creation for Food Security," focused on modernising agriculture through innovation, sustainability, technology and the development of higher-value food production systems.

For Plantations International, the award represents important national recognition of the Group's long-term agricultural strategy. Through its United Tropical Fruit subsidiary, Plantations International has brought together patented organic durian technology, specialist nursery facilities, agricultural research, experienced personnel and commercial-scale plantation development within one integrated operating model.

Reshat Sicim, Business Development Director of Plantations International, said the recognition represented an important milestone not only for the Malaysian operation, but for the Group as a whole.

"We are incredibly proud that a Plantations International subsidiary has received this prestigious national recognition. This award reflects the dedication of our Malaysian team and the agricultural technology, expertise and infrastructure that Plantations International has continued to develop. Although the award was presented to United Tropical Fruit, it represents a collective achievement for the entire Plantations International Group and everyone who has supported our long-term vision."

The recognition further strengthens Plantations International's position within the global durian industry. The Group is building considerably more than plantations; it is developing intellectual property, organic cultivation technology, specialist nursery capabilities, research programmes and productive agricultural assets designed around the growing international demand for premium food.

Reshat Sicim, Plantations International's Business Development Director, also acknowledged the role the Group's investors have played in supporting its continued expansion and agricultural development.

"We would also like to thank our investors for believing in Plantations International and joining us on this journey. Their support is helping us create the infrastructure, technology and productive assets required to build a modern and sustainable agricultural business. At Plantations International, we believe the next generation of investment opportunities will increasingly be connected to real assets that produce something the world simply cannot live without: food."

The MAHA 2026 award is a proud milestone for Plantations International, its United Tropical Fruit subsidiary and the entire Malaysian team, and we believe it is only the beginning.

About Plantations International

Plantations International is a multinational plantation and agricultural management group specializing in the development of sustainable, high-value food-producing assets. Through its group of companies and operating subsidiaries, Plantations International combines plantation management, agricultural research, nursery development and cultivation technology to serve the growing global demand for premium agricultural products.

About United Tropical Fruit

United Tropical Fruit Sdn. Bhd. is the Malaysian durian nursery and research and durian development subsidiary of the Plantations International Group of Companies. The company supports the Group's Musang King and Black Thorn durian operations through nursery development, organic cultivation technology, agricultural research and specialist technical expertise.

Contact Information

Reshat Sicim

Business Development Director

press@plantationsinternational.com

+1 645 229 8316

SOURCE: Plantations International Holdings PTE. LTD.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/plantations-international-subsidiary-wins-malaysias-best-durian-nursery-award-1220479