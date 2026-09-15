Peak3 launches the first global insurance AI-DLC, alongside its AI-native core system

Graphene Harness turns insurance software delivery into an AI production line. Graphene v4 gives agents a governed core to run and change the business.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak3, a global provider of digital and AI-driven insurance software, today announced Graphene v4, the AI-native evolution of its insurance core platform, and Graphene Harness, an end-to-end AI-driven delivery lifecycle (AI-DLC) for building, testing, migrating and maintaining insurance systems.

Insurance is among the most complex and heavily regulated industries, and among the slowest to change its software. That makes it one of the hardest tests of what AI can actually do. Graphene Harness is Peak3's answer: not AI applied to a single step of the work, but AI applied to the whole production line that builds and maintains the mission-critical systems and agents insurers run on.

Bill Song, CEO of Peak3: "We are disrupting ourselves. Peak3 is moving from selling software and related services to providing the production line that builds it - our entire AI-DLC."

Graphene v4: a governed core for agents across Life, P&C and Health

Graphene v4 includes the Graphene Agent Platform, a model-agnostic platform to build, run, observe and govern AI agents, with a marketplace of pre-built agents for tasks such as medical underwriting, conversational first notice of loss, intelligent document processing and fraud detection in claims. With v4, agents move beyond running the business to changing it: they (re-)configure insurance products, calculations and rules from unstructured documents and natural-language prompts, grounded in the insurer's own knowledge and data. Configuration work that traditionally takes days is completed in minutes to hours.

Graphene is open and headless by architecture. Every capability is exposed to agents through APIs, MCP and CLI, so an agent acts on the core directly instead of driving a user interface, under access management, strict attribution and detailed logging of every agent interaction, enforced at code level rather than through prompt-level guardrails.

Graphene v4 can also be deployed standalone, as a lightweight middle layer between AI agents and an insurer's existing systems of record. This gives insurers a fast route to agent-ready core capabilities without a complex core replacement.

Graphene v4 also widens functional breadth across all three major business lines: the complete group health lifecycle including provider network management; commercial lines with co-insurance and reinsurance administered inside the core; indexed universal life and crypto-denominated policies; and native Takaful support alongside conventional business.

Graphene Harness: the first global insurance AI-DLC

Graphene Harness is an end-to-end AI-driven delivery lifecycle for insurance software, built on a virtual scrum team model. Peak3 distilled the working knowledge of its most experienced staff into digital twins of every key delivery role - business analyst, architect, engineer, tester, reviewer - and connected every stage of the lifecycle into one governed system: agent teams running on an AI engineering platform, grounded in a curated knowledge base, and connected with AI-driven testing, migration, diagnostics and CI/CD.

Peak3 builds and maintains Graphene itself on Graphene Harness today. It is now being made available to selected implementation partners who deploy Graphene, and Peak3 intends to make it available to clients over the next 6 to 12 months. Alongside Graphene Harness, Peak3 is expanding its forward deployed engineering teams, who build AI-first operations alongside client teams across both Peak3 platforms and the client's existing stack.

What this changes for the insurance industry

Insurance IT cost has been anchored to headcount and elapsed time. An AI production line breaks that link: the same scope is delivered by a smaller team in a shorter cycle. Where Graphene Harness is applied, Peak3 is already achieving a 50% reduction in end-to-end new-feature development and core system implementation cost, with timelines reduced accordingly. Peak3's stated ambition is 80% within 18 to 36 months. An insurer using Graphene Harness also owns the means of changing its core system, rather than depending on a vendor's delivery organisation.

Additional detail on Graphene v4 and Graphene Harness is available in the Graphene v4 Release Highlights here. For more information, visit www.peak3.com.

About Peak3

Peak3 is a global provider of digital and AI-driven software solutions for the insurance industry. Specialising in AI-native core and orchestration platforms and innovative data and AI applications, Peak3 enables insurers, MGAs and intermediaries across life, health and P&C insurance to accelerate growth, enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in Singapore, Peak3 serves over 50 leading insurance clients in more than 20 countries across EMEA and APAC. Every year more than a billion policies get transacted on Peak3's solutions.

Peak3 is not affiliated, associated, authorised, endorsed by, or in any way connected with Peak Reinsurance Company Limited or any of its subsidiaries ("Peak Re").

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