Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Frost & Sullivan has conducted comprehensive research on China's radiofrequency-based medical aesthetic devices industry and published the "Blue Book on the Current Status and Future Trends of the Chinese Radiofrequency-Based Medical Aesthetic Devices Industry" in September 2026. This report focuses on the application of radiofrequency technology in the medical aesthetics sector. Taking this as a starting point, it provides an in-depth analysis of the industry chain and favorable policies related to radiofrequency (RF)-based medical aesthetic devices, traces the technological evolution and future trends of the industry, explores its significant growth potential, and examines the key drivers behind market development. (To read the Current Status and Future Trends of the Chinese Radiofrequency-Based Medical Aesthetic Devices Industry, visit: https://hub.frost.com/current-status-and-trends-of-chinese-radiofrequency-based-medical-aesthetic-devices/.

RF-based medical aesthetics refer to non-surgical, energy-based medical aesthetic treatments that rely on RF therapy technology. These devices deliver electromagnetic waves that interact with biological tissues, generating thermal effects to stimulate collagen contraction and regeneration. Depending on electrode configuration, operation mode, and treatment area, RF devices can be classified across multiple dimensions.

The regulatory framework for RF-based medical aesthetic products in China has evolved from relatively loose oversight to increasingly strict supervision. This regulatory tightening underscores the government's growing focus on ensuring the safety and efficacy of RF devices, driving the industry toward standardization and high-quality development. In 2023, the NMPA released the "Guidance for the Registration and Review of Radiofrequency Medical Aesthetic Devices" (Notice No. 8, 2023), clarifying technical and evaluation standards. According to Announcement No. 84 of 2024, starting April 2026, all RF treatment devices must obtain a Class III medical device registration certificate from the NMPA. The registration cost for Class III devices is extremely high, typically exceeding 10 million RMB, posing a significant challenge for small and medium-sized manufacturers and potentially forcing some out of the market.

Looking ahead, the Chinese RF medical aesthetics industry shows three major trends. First, intelligent innovation is driving industry transformation. With the growing application of artificial intelligence in medical aesthetics, RF devices are steadily being upgraded with smart features that enhance device precision and safety, optimize treatment through real-time monitoring and adjustments, and enable personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. Second, the growth focus of China's RF medical aesthetics market is rapidly shifting from first- and new first-tier cities to lower-tier cities, unlocking consumption potential and opening new growth channels for the industry. Third, Chinese RF medical aesthetics companies are deepening their internationalization strategy from "product export" to "localized production." With the dual strengthening of product capabilities and localization, China's RF medical aesthetics sector is transitioning from "regional penetration" to "global branding," positioning the international market as a primary driver of industry growth.

Key Topics Covered

The Blue Book on the Current Status and Future Trends of the Chinese Radiofrequency-Based Medical Aesthetic Devices Industry highlights the following:

Chapter 1: Overview of the Non-Surgical Medical Aesthetics Industry (definition of medical aesthetics, classification of non-surgical medical aesthetic products, definition and classification of the non-surgical energy-based medical aesthetics industry, global and China non-surgical medical aesthetics market size, driving factors)





Chapter 2: Analysis of China's Radiofrequency-Based Medical Aesthetic Devices Industry (market size, consumer profile, competitive landscape, relevant laws and regulations, policy analysis and policy review, industry chain analysis, investment and financing analysis)





Chapter 3: Analysis of Radiofrequency-Based Medical Aesthetic Devices in China (classification by electrode configuration, operation mode and treatment area, features of monopolar RF devices, development history of RF Medical aesthetic devices, high-energy RF technology in China - overview, working mechanism and technological innovations of the YOUMAGIC Shuliti device)





Chapter 4: Analysis of Future Development Trends of China's Radiofrequency-Based Medical Aesthetics Industry (challenges facing the industry, development trends of the industry)

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan (the Growth Partnership Company) has supported global enterprises for more than 65 years on growth-strategy formulation. It serves Global 1,000 corporations, emerging enterprises and public-sector clients, delivering market research, industry blue-book publication, benchmark analysis and strategic consulting services across healthcare, advanced-technology, new-energy and other vertical sectors.

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