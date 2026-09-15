Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Frost & Sullivan has conducted comprehensive research on the global gut microbiota industry and published the "White Book on the Current Landscape and Future Trends of the Gut Microbiota Industry". The white paper provides a comprehensive overview of gut microbiota, exploring its relationship with health and disease, the current landscape of gut microbiota drug development, market insights, and future trends. The White Book begins by examining the current landscape of gut microbiota drugs development globally. (To read the White Book on the Current Landscape and Future Trends of the Gut Microbiota Industry, visit: https://hub.frost.com/gut-microbiota-industry.

The gut microbiota is often referred to as the "second genome" of the human body. Unlike the human genome, however, the gut microbiota shows high plasticity and is easily influenced by various factors. Previous studies have shown that the composition and function of the gut microbiota are shaped by the complex interactions between endogenous (host-related) and exogenous (environmental) factors, which have a significant impact on human health. Gut microbiota improves the host's energy balance, regulates physiological functions, and is closely associated with the onset and progression of various diseases. Gut microbiota can interact with human health and disease, influencing multiple host organ systems through metabolic products, immune regulation, and neural signaling and forming intricate interactive networks with multiple organ systems of the host.

Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs) are biologics derived from live organisms, such as bacteria, intended for the prevention, treatment, or cure of human diseases. With advances in omics technologies, gene editing, and synthetic biology, LBPs have become a frontier in drug development. Several candidates have reached late-stage clinical trials and hold the potential to reshape treatment paradigms across a range of diseases. The FDA defines LBPs as biologic products that are distinct from conventional probiotics. Unlike dietary supplements, LBPs must meet pharmaceutical development standards, have clearly defined indications, and undergo rigorous evaluations of safety, efficacy, chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC), as well as clinical performance. Clinical trials for gut microbiota-based therapeutics are primarily concentrated in China, the United States, Europe, and Canada. FMT remains a major focus area, accounting for approximately 44.2% of all active development pipelines. Another approximately 30% of the pipelines involve single-strain microbial therapeutics. As pipeline advancement continues, more products are expected to enter the market, offering novel treatment options for a variety of hard-to-treat diseases.

Chinese gut microbiota enterprises are actively expanding into global markets, driven by a combination of internal and external factors. Internally, market demand, increasing investment, and supportive government policies are fueling the rapid market growth. Demand is rising as gut microbiota-based therapies have shown promising efficacy in treating diseases like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). Additionally, investment has grown due to breakthroughs in basic research and clinical recognition, and the influx of capital has further driven the rapid expansion of this market. Meanwhile, governments including China, the United States, and members of the European Union have launched national initiatives and issued supportive policies to promote research and industrial development in gut microbiota, continuing to accelerate high-quality development of the gut microbiota industry. Externally, the vast global gut microbiota market presents significant opportunities, China ranks first globally in the number of microbiota-related patent applications, accounting for 33% of the total. Furthermore, China's growing international influence continues to facilitate market access for Chinese companies.

The gut microbiota industry has achieved breakthrough advances through interdisciplinary collaboration and technological innovation. As regulatory frameworks continue to improve and business models evolve, the gut microbiota market is expected to maintain strong growth momentum in the coming years. Significant research progress is driving a significant shift in the healthcare sector. Compared with the human genome, the microbiota is more adaptable, offering a flexible and dynamic approach to disease treatment. In addition, a refined regulatory framework accelerates standardization across the industry. A clear and standardized regulatory framework is crucial to ensuring the clinical safety of genetically modified microbial strains and FMT, and it serves as a foundational pillar for the sustained development of the gut microbiota industry. Furthermore, interdisciplinary integration and innovation advance precision medicine applications. Breakthroughs are being driven by the integration of microbiology, genomics, bioinformatics, clinical research, and personalized medicine. Finally, business model expansion drives industry upgrading and market growth. The integration of products, digital tools, and services is driving a shift in the probiotic industry from standardized products to personalized health solutions.

The full value chain of the gut microbiota industry mainly comprises three segments: upstream providers of diagnostic platforms and microbial strain resources, midstream developers of microbiota-based therapeutics and health products, and downstream clinical institutions and a broad consumer base. At the upstream level, leading global sequencing platforms provide essential data support for microbiota research. The midstream represents the core stage for value realization in the gut microbiota industry. Based on product type and regulatory pathways, it can be classified into two main categories: microbiota-based therapeutics and functional health products. The downstream sector mainly includes a wide base of consumers and medical institutions.

The White Book on the Current Landscape and Future Trends of the Gut Microbiota Industry highlights the following:

Chapter 1: Overview of Gut Microbiota

Chapter 2: The Relationship Between Gut Microbiota, Health, and Disease

Chapter 3: Analysis of the Current Landscape of Gut Microbiota Drug Development

Chapter 4: Market Analysis of Gut Microbiota Health Supplements

Chapter 5: Market Overview and Future Trends in the Gut Microbiota Sector

Chapter 6: Company Introductions in the Gut Microbiota Field (Listed in alphabetical order by Pinyin)

Key Topics Covered:

Analysis of Research Strategies and Methods for Gut Microbiota Influencing Factors of Gut Microbiota Analysis of Research Strategies for Gut Microbiota Analysis of Research Technologies for Gut Microbiota Market Analysis of the Gut Microbiota Health Supplement Sector Probiotics and Related Derivative Concepts Next-Generation Probiotics Analysis of Market Driving Factors in the Gut Microbiota Sector Market Driving Factors Analysis Industry Policies and Research Programs in Different Countries Comparison Between China and the U.S. in the Industry Analysis of Financing in the Gut Microbiota Sector Financing Landscape of Gut Microbiota Companies Globally Financing Landscape of Gut Microbiota Companies in China

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan (the Growth Partnership Company) has supported global enterprises for more than 65 years on growth-strategy formulation. It serves Global 1,000 corporations, emerging enterprises and public-sector clients, delivering market research, industry blue-book publication, benchmark analysis and strategic consulting services across healthcare, advanced-technology, new-energy and other vertical sectors.

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