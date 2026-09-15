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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 04:10 Uhr
228 Leser
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Emerging Markets Global Advisory: EMGA leads USD 80m Club Loan Financing for Uzbekistan's Ipak Yuli Bank

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA) finalized a further financing for Ipak Yuli in Uzbekistan, funded by OeEB, CDP and Allianz Global Investors (AGI).

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Umidjon Khakimov, CEO of Ipak Yuli Bank said, "We are pleased to strengthen our cooperation with EMGA and establish partnerships with new international institutions. This transaction further diversifies our funding base and enables us to expand our support to clients and businesses in Uzbekistan."

EMGA's Head of Investment Banking and Managing Director Sajeev Chakkalakal said, "We are pleased to be the lead arranger in structuring this latest facility for Ipak Yuli that was aimed at further building their SME, Gender and Green portfolios. Our close relationship with Ipak Yuli as well as each of these DFIs, has been integral to the successful execution of a complex transaction."

EMGA's Managing Director Jeremy Dobson added, "With this financing, Ipak Yuli again secures additional funding diversification."

Sabine Gaber, CEO and Member of OeEB's Executive Board said: "This transaction reflects OeEB's commitment to strengthening access to finance for businesses that drive sustainable growth, promote climate action, and contribute to greater economic inclusion. By acting as catalyst and lead, and bringing together two additional development finance institutions, we are able to mobilize capital and amplify the impact of our financing. We are proud to partner with one of Uzbekistan's leading banks to support MSMEs, green investment and women-owned businesses."

Pietro Loy Donà, Head of Financial Institutions - Development Finance at CDP said, "As Italy's Development Finance Institution, CDP is proud to support Ipak Yuli Bank in its mission to serve businesses and entrepreneurs across Uzbekistan. By working together with trusted partners such as OeEB and AGI, we can mobilize resources where they are needed most and contribute to sustainable and inclusive economic growth."

Ipak Yuli is a joint-stock commercial-innovation bank in Uzbekistan. It was established in December 1990 and provides banking services to individual entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses, state organizations and institutions, and to corporate customers. In addition to a wide range of banking services and credit operations, the bank carries out leasing, factoring and project financing operations, operations with cash and non-cash currency funds, operations on the stock market on behalf of clients.

OeEB Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (OeEB) has been operating as the Development Bank of Austria since March 2008. It specialises in the provision of long-term finance for the implementation of private sector projects in developing countries which create sustainable development. Additionally, OeEB provides technical assistance, which can be used to enhance the developmental impact of projects.

CDP (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti) serves as Italy's official Development Finance Institution (DFI) and National Promotional Institution. Controlled majorly by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance, CDP finances sustainable development, international cooperation, infrastructure, and business growth in emerging and developing markets.

Allianz Global Investors is a global investment management firm with offices in 21 locations worldwide. It is owned by the global insurance and financial services group Allianz. Employing nearly 3,000, it manages over EUR 590 billion in assets on behalf of institutional, retail clients and Allianz itself, covers asset classes including equities, fixed income, multi-asset and private markets.

Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP (EMGA), based in London, helps financial institutions and corporates seeking new capital. EMGA's team combines decades of experience necessary to complete transactions on behalf of their clients within the world's emerging markets, including Uzbekistan, which remains a key market. EMGA continues to solidify its place in the market as a pre-eminent emerging-markets niche investment bank.

Contact: info@emergingmarketsglobaladvisory.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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