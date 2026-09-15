

EQS Newswire / 15/09/2026 / 10:09 UTC+8

Share price movements can at times outpace operating metrics and readily amplify market sentiment. In March 2025, DPC Dash Ltd - Domino's Pizza China (Hereafter referred to as "DPC Dash" or the "Company") saw its share price once hit an all-time high of HK$125.2. As of September 2026, the stock had pulled back to around HK$30.36, representing a drawdown of more than 70% from its peak. Yet a shift of focus away from share-price performance toward operational data paints a different picture. In the first half of 2026, core metrics including revenue, store network and operating cash flow maintained double-digit growth. Transaction volume rose 33.7% year-on-year, while same-store transaction volume stayed positive for the 22nd consecutive quarter, posting a 7.1% increase in the first half. In short, despite the sharp share-price correction, the Company's core operating indicators have not deteriorated to a comparable degree. This divergence offers an important lens for understanding its current valuation. Over the recent period, subsidy-driven competition among food-delivery platforms has indeed created certain disruptions for the chain catering sector. DPC Dash's average transaction value slipped from RMB 80.7 to RMB 72.9 in H1, and same-store sales fell 4.8% year-on-year. Short-term pressure is concentrated primarily on the pricing front. Nevertheless, metrics such as transaction volume, store-network expansion and cash flow point to the Company's solid underlying growth base. As external disruptions gradually abate, the market faces a key reassessment: how much of the current share price reflects near-term headwinds, and how much reflects the Company's intrinsic long-term value? Viewed from this perspective, what DPC Dash is experiencing may be more than a simple share-price pullback - it represents a noteworthy valuation dislocation. Major broker-dealers covering the stock have set target prices generally ranging from HK$41 to HK$51, implying roughly 30%-70% potential upside versus prevailing share levels. Two recent corporate developments may serve as a window into whether this valuation dislocation can be resolved. 01 Fundamental Resilience First, the data. In H1 2026, the Company recorded revenue of RMB 3.134 billion, up 20.8% year-on-year. Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company reached RMB 81.05 million, a 22.9% year-on-year increase. Its store network expanded across 75 cities with a total store count of 1,550, representing a net addition of 235 outlets during the first half of the year. By store number, Chinese Mainland has become Domino's second-largest international market globally, excluding the U.S. domestic market. In H1, net cash generated from operating activities rose to RMB 505 million from RMB 361 million in the same period last year, marking a roughly 39.8% year-on-year increase. Expansion is largely funded by organic operating cash flow, and the gearing ratio has fallen to 7.9%. On the same-store front, volume dynamics remain healthy. Same-store transaction volume grew 7.1% in H1, staying positive for 22 consecutive quarters, while same-store transaction volume for new city markets turned positive for the first time, rebounding from -19.1% in the same period last year to +2.2%. Consumer demand for the brand has not weakened due to subsidy disturbances. Short-term pressure is concentrated on pricing. Third-party aggregator delivery revenue surged 81% year-on-year, dragging down overall average transaction price. By contrast, average transaction price for orders placed via the Company's proprietary channels has long stayed above RMB 90. As platform subsidies taper off, some orders are expected to flow back to proprietary channels, laying out a relatively clear path for average-transaction-price recovery. In addition, per CFO Wu Ting's remarks at the results briefing, same-store sales growth will turn positive in 2027, average transaction price will gradually recover, and profit margins will keep improving. Multiple broker-dealers have reached comparable conclusions. Huatai Securities maintains a "Buy" rating with a target price of HK$40.99 per share. It believes that structural improvements in average transaction value and same-store performance are foreseeable, driven by better channel mix and the fading high-base effect of new-city store openings. Guotai Haitong Securities maintains an "Accumulate" rating, forecasting a recovery in same-store sales and profit margins post-2027. GF Securities assigns a 0.9-times PEG for 2026, arriving at a fair value of HK$50.92 per share and maintaining a "Buy" rating. It highlights the brand's strong momentum, solid expansion outlook, progressive profit release and status as a fast-growing business. Huachuang Securities retains a "Recommend" rating with a HK$46.41 target price. Its research note points out that the new-store economics remain robust, the brand's replication capability in untapped markets continues to be validated, store expansion enjoys high certainty, and headquarters-level scale effects are still being unlocked. Broadly speaking, market disagreement centres mainly on how long near-term same-store-related pressures will persist, while consensus prevails regarding the Company's long-term growth thesis. Notably, management reaffirmed its medium-term target of reaching 3,000 stores by 2030 during the results call. From the current base of 1,550 stores, nearly 100% further growth potential remains. This demonstrates management's assessment of China's pizza-market penetration upside as well as confidence in its own expansion capacity. 02 Stake-building: A Statement Through Time The financial metrics above paint a clear profile of DPC Dash as a chain catering enterprise in the midst of scale expansion: its store network is enlarging, cash flow is strengthening, and transaction-volume fundamentals remain firm. Pricing-side disturbances stem from external subsidy dynamics rather than erosion in the brand's pricing power. Market consensus has largely converged on one view: near-term same-store pressures will require time to absorb, yet medium-to-long-term growth visibility remains intact. Against this fundamental backdrop, moves by core shareholders carry particular significance. According to the equity disclosure data of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the major shareholder Good Taste Limited increased its stake through multiple transactions in 2026, with its shareholding climbed from 32.80% at the start of the year to 34.01% as of 3September. Notably, these purchases spanned share-price levels from the HK$50 range down to the HK$30 range, rather than being concentrated at a single price point. Stake-building persisted even after the release of interim results. Amid persistent market volatility, staggered stake-building at varying price levels reflects conviction in long-term intrinsic value, rather than attempts to time the near-term market bottom. This stake-building aligns with the evolution of corporate fundamentals and signals core shareholders' confidence in DPC Dash's long-term value and development prospects. 03 Incentives: Cascading Down the Interest-Alignment Chain If shareholder stake-building represents confidence expressed at the investor level, the concurrent roll-out of share-based incentives extends that confidence downwards to management and front-line teams. On 31August, under its 2022 First Share Incentive Plan, the Company granted 3.4196million share options to 15 employees, among whom four senior executives received 1.9459million options. The exercise price stands at HK$35.64 per option, above the closing price of HK$33.3 on the grant date. On the same day, pursuant to its 2022 Second Share Incentive Plan, the Company awarded 1.0171million share awards to 58 employees. A trust will be established whereby the trustee will purchase existing shares in the market to satisfy future vesting obligations. Several design features embedded in these ongoing incentive arrangements merit attention. The exercise price of share options is set above the grant-date market price. For options to generate economic gains, the share price must rise above the exercise price in future periods. This directly ties the financial returns of incentive recipients to those of shareholders, placing both groups on the same side to withstand market scrutiny. For share awards, existing outstanding shares (rather than new issuance) will be deployed. The planned trust will acquire already-issued shares from the open market for subsequent vesting, with no new-share issuance involved. Existing shareholders will therefore face no dilution. Deploying stock from existing share pools, instead of newly-issued equity, enables long-term employee motivation while safeguarding existing-shareholder interests. Both share options and share awards vest in equal annual installments across four years. For chain-catering operators, newly-opened stores typically take multiple fiscal years to ramp up to maturity, and new city markets require extended time for brand recognition to build. The four-year vesting timeline matches this real-world business cycle. Such multi-year incentives prioritize talent retention and long-term value alignment. Share-based incentives integrate management and staff interests into a unified framework, extending interest alignment from shareholders to operators and front-line staff, covering the full chain from strategic decision-making to on-the-ground implementation. 04 Three Developments, One Shared Direction When viewed collectively, the thread running through these three events is unambiguous. On 26August, interim results were published, showing sustained growth in core metrics including revenue, store count and cash flow. Following the results release, core shareholders continued increasing their holdings. On 31August, the Company announced its new share-incentive schemes. The interim results deliver fundamental underpinnings; shareholder stake-increasing sends confidence signals from the investor side; incentive programmes align interests at the operational level. Unfolding sequentially along the timeline, these three developments form a complete chain spanning operational data, market signals and institutional arrangements. As subsidies fade, industry competition will revert to fundamentals of operational efficiency and innovation. For DPC Dash, scale effects across its store network are accumulating, operating cash flow keeps improving, and interest-alignment mechanisms linking core shareholders and key teams are maturing. Combined, these factors demonstrate that the Company is building a more robust interest framework for its next growth cycle. Markets' short-term "voting machine" fixates on same-store performance and profit margins, yet the long-term "weighing machine" rewards market share and competitive moats. Stake-building and employee incentives represent advance validation of that long-term assessment. 15/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News