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PR Newswire
15.09.2026 05:00 Uhr
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DongCheng Company Hosts 2026 Online Product Launch Events, Unveiling Multi-Scenario Solutions for Construction, Metalworking, Woodworking and Home Renovation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In August, DongCheng, DCA and DCK, three power tool brands under DongCheng Company, held separate online product launch events, each livestreamed globally through its official Facebook page and YouTube channel. The events showcased a comprehensive portfolio of power tools and application-focused solutions to address diverse needs across construction, metalworking, woodworking and home renovation.

Each launch event combined real-world demonstrations with immersive 3D virtual scenes, highlighting key product features, performance capabilities and practical applications. Mr. Gu Zhiping, Chairman of DongCheng Company, delivered the opening remarks, followed by product presentations and live demonstrations led by product engineers and managers.

Each brand introduced a new product lineup reflecting its distinct market positioning:

DongCheng, with over 30 years of experience in the professional power tool industry, launched a new product series under the theme "Unmatched Power, Ironclad Quality", covering impact wrenches, rotary hammers, angle grinders and drills.

DCA, focused on reliable jobsite performance, introduced a new product series under the theme "Professional Grade, Reliable Performance", featuring core applications for construction, metalworking, woodworking and home renovation.

DCK, dedicated to heavy-duty professional applications, introduced a new product lineup alongside a new series of battery packs under the theme "Built for Rigor, Mastered with Ease". The new lineup covers 12V, 20V and 40V lithium platforms.

For construction and metalworking, the new products address practical needs across steel structure installation, factory operations and building sites-covering fastening, cutting, grinding, and drilling for a range of professional applications.

For woodworking and home renovation, the new products address a range of applications, including custom furniture making and precision joinery. They support diverse tasks ranging from precision assembly to heavy-duty installation, with an emphasis on portability, operational flexibility and precise control.

This series of launches not only showcases the three brands' continued product innovation, but also reflects their ongoing commitment to addressing users' real-world needs. By continuously enhancing product performance and user experience, the brands strive to deliver more efficient and reliable solutions for users across a wide range of applications.

DongCheng Company continues to deepen its expertise in the power tool industry, drawing on a deep understanding of practical working conditions and diverse user needs. Guided by actual applications, the company drives product innovation and provides efficient, flexible and reliable power tool solutions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dongcheng-company-hosts-2026-online-product-launch-events-unveiling-multi-scenario-solutions-for-construction-metalworking-woodworking-and-home-renovation-302878342.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.