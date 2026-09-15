DongCheng Company Hosts 2026 Online Product Launch Events, Unveiling Multi-Scenario Solutions for Construction, Metalworking, Woodworking and Home Renovation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In August, DongCheng, DCA and DCK, three power tool brands under DongCheng Company, held separate online product launch events, each livestreamed globally through its official Facebook page and YouTube channel. The events showcased a comprehensive portfolio of power tools and application-focused solutions to address diverse needs across construction, metalworking, woodworking and home renovation.

Each launch event combined real-world demonstrations with immersive 3D virtual scenes, highlighting key product features, performance capabilities and practical applications. Mr. Gu Zhiping, Chairman of DongCheng Company, delivered the opening remarks, followed by product presentations and live demonstrations led by product engineers and managers.

Each brand introduced a new product lineup reflecting its distinct market positioning:

DongCheng, with over 30 years of experience in the professional power tool industry, launched a new product series under the theme "Unmatched Power, Ironclad Quality", covering impact wrenches, rotary hammers, angle grinders and drills.

DCA, focused on reliable jobsite performance, introduced a new product series under the theme "Professional Grade, Reliable Performance", featuring core applications for construction, metalworking, woodworking and home renovation.

DCK, dedicated to heavy-duty professional applications, introduced a new product lineup alongside a new series of battery packs under the theme "Built for Rigor, Mastered with Ease". The new lineup covers 12V, 20V and 40V lithium platforms.

For construction and metalworking, the new products address practical needs across steel structure installation, factory operations and building sites-covering fastening, cutting, grinding, and drilling for a range of professional applications.

For woodworking and home renovation, the new products address a range of applications, including custom furniture making and precision joinery. They support diverse tasks ranging from precision assembly to heavy-duty installation, with an emphasis on portability, operational flexibility and precise control.

This series of launches not only showcases the three brands' continued product innovation, but also reflects their ongoing commitment to addressing users' real-world needs. By continuously enhancing product performance and user experience, the brands strive to deliver more efficient and reliable solutions for users across a wide range of applications.

DongCheng Company continues to deepen its expertise in the power tool industry, drawing on a deep understanding of practical working conditions and diverse user needs. Guided by actual applications, the company drives product innovation and provides efficient, flexible and reliable power tool solutions.

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