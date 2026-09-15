

EQS Newswire / 15/09/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2026 - The 2026 BRICS Summit was held in New Delhi from Saturday to Sunday, bringing together leaders of major emerging economies to promote inclusive global governance, strengthen multilateralism and foster sustainable global economic growth.





When addressing the Session I of the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of BRICS cooperation. It has been 20 years of self-reliance and self-strengthening, and BRICS countries have actively explored development paths suited to their own national conditions, setting an example of self-strengthening through unity among emerging markets and developing countries, Xi said.



On the sidelines of the summit, the People's Daily released a video titled "Through Xi's Eyes: Finding the answer to the 'warmth of BRICS,'" featuring the warmth of multilateral cooperation and how China's development philosophy resonates across the Global South.



In the video, Busi Mabuza, South African chairperson of the BRICS Business Council, emphasized that emerging nations share a common bond: "Because most of the Global South countries are recently emerging from developing nation status, they understand the importance of not leaving anybody behind."



"It [BRICS] has opened up relationships in markets that are not just large, but that believe in multilateralism, that believe in supporting BRICS partners through sharing of technology, through sharing of skills," the chairperson said.



R. Deepak, professor of Chinese studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University who brought stacks of President Xi's works back from China, observed that Xi's early years laid the foundation for his people-centered approach and poverty alleviation strategies. Such grassroots governance, Deepak noted, deeply resonates with nations of the Global South that share similar developmental journeys and strive to build a better life for their people.



As the video reflects, for people across Asia, Africa and Latin America, development is not an abstract concept but concrete improvements, from a paved road to a new job. As nations come together for this common goal, the paths to development and modernization open up to more possibilities.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: People's Daily

15/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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