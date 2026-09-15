Vancouver, British Columbia and Pelly Crossing, Yukon--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (FSE: IO20) (OTCQX: SKRKF) ("Selkirk Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ the independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 supporting the updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100%-owned Minto Project in Yukon, Canada. There are no material differences in the Report from the results disclosed in the Company's news release dated July 30, 2026. The Mineral Resource Estimate has an effective date of June 10, 2026, and is reported using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards and were estimated using the 2019 CIM Best Practices Guidelines. The Report is titled "NI 43-101 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Minto Property, Yukon, Canada" and was prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services and Fuse Advisors (part of SLR). The Report can be found under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) as well as the Company's website.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Leif Bailey, P.Geo., Director of Geoscience & Exploration of Selkirk Copper Mines Inc., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Selkirk First Nation

Selkirk First Nation is centered in Pelly Crossing, a community in central Yukon, 280 km north of Whitehorse. They are a self-governing First Nation, having signed its Final and Self-Government Agreements in 1997. Selkirk First Nation owns 4,740 square kilometers of Settlement Land, including 2,408 square kilometers where they own both the surface and subsurface. Selkirk First Nation is one of three self-governing Northern Tutchone First Nations in the Yukon. The Selkirk First Nation, indirectly, holds a controlling equity stake in Selkirk Copper.

About Selkirk Copper

Selkirk Copper is a well-financed, newly formed company with a controlling interest held by the Selkirk First Nation through its wholly owned subsidiary, that, in partnership with the Selkirk First Nation, is completing a thorough exploration drilling campaign and a restart and redevelopment plan for the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine based on best-in-class environmentally sustainable mining, development and reclamation practice. Selkirk Copper controls 26,850 hectares of prospective mineral claims located in the Minto-Carmacks copper belt as well as significant open-pit and underground infrastructure, a 4,100 tonne per day processing plant, 400-person full-rotation camp, water treatment facilities, numerous ancillary buildings, and mobile equipment centered on the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine. Selkirk Copper's mineral tenure, operation infrastructure, access roads and powerline, is located on or adjacent to Lands of the Selkirk First Nation much of which is surrounded by prospective Selkirk First Nation Category A Lands.

Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: SCMI), has a secondary listing on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol (FSE: IO20), and its common shares trade under the symbol (OTCQX: SKRKF) on the OTCQX Best Market, a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.

M. Colin Joudrie

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words, or variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include information relating to: the use of the MRE for the development of an updated PEA; potential for improvement in quality of the Company's mine plans; development of an updated mine plan and targeted mine life; the remainder of the Company's drill program and integrating results into ongoing studies results and the support of a feasibility study and the timing thereof; the filing of the Technical Report and timing thereof; technical and economic factors that may influence prospects of economic extraction; the business plans and objectives of the Company; and future planned drilling and feasibility study work. Such forward-looking information is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.

By their nature, forward-looking statement involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual result, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern, risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations, the potential inability of the Company to implement its business plan going forward, including but not limited to completing the remainder of the Company's drill program, completing the PEA and Technical Report, and the development of an update mine plan and targeted mine life. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and are based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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