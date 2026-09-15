Titomic awarded US$5.0 million U.S. defense contract for next-generation cold spray system

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT), a global leader in industrial-scale cold spray additive manufacturing and coating solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Titomic USA, Inc., has been awarded a US$5.0 million (AU$ 6.9 million) contract by the U.S. Air Force to supply, integrate and commission a Next Generation Titomic Kinetic Fusion (TKF) High Pressure Cold Spray System at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Built around Titomic's TKF 1000 high-pressure cold spray platform, the turnkey system will integrate industrial robotic automation, powder and gas management, process monitoring, safety systems and real-time quality verification. The capability is designed to support depot-level manufacturing and sustainment applications including component repair, dimensional restoration, corrosion and wear protection, additive manufacturing, hybrid manufacturing and multi-material deposition. The program will be supported by Titomic USA from its Huntsville, Alabama operations and represents a significant expansion of Titomic's role in the U.S. defense sustainment market.

"With this award for the installation and commissioning of a TKF high-pressure cold spray system at Tinker Air Force Base, Titomic joins the capability suite of the largest U.S. Air Force MRO facility in the nation," said Jim Simpson, Managing Director & CEO at Titomic Limited. "The USAF's selection of Titomic as its high-pressure cold spray vendor marks an important milestone in our growth within the U.S. additive manufacturing market. We are delivering more than a machine - we are establishing a partnership and providing an integrated, production-ready manufacturing capability combining TKF technology, automation, process monitoring, installation and training, as well as ongoing support. Deployments like this demonstrate the potential for cold spray to improve readiness, extend asset life and strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and warfighter readiness."

Delivery is scheduled for 3Q of 2027, with installation subject to customer site coordination and approvals. Revenue will be recognized in accordance with applicable accounting standards and contractual performance obligations.

This announcement has been authorized for release by Titomic's Board of Directors.

ABOUT TITOMIC LIMITED

Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT) is a leading Advanced manufacturing company with global operations specializing in large integrated solutions for industrial- scale metal additive manufacturing, coating, and repairs using its patented kinetic fusion cold spray (Titomic Kinetic Fusion) technology. Titomic Kinetic Fusion cold spray solutions provide OEM production and R&D services to the global Aerospace, Defense, Shipbuilding, Oil & Gas, Mining and Automotive industries. Titomic also offers global sales and support for all its Titomic Kinetic Fusion cold spray AM activities from its Huntsville, Alabama Global Headquarters, as well as through local presence in the Australia and Europe. Titomic delivers competitive advantages in metal additive manufacturing at every stage in the product value chain. For more information, please visit www.titomic.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements and are based on Titomic's current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Titomic believes the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Titomic's control, including those risks or uncertainties inherent in the process of both developing and commercializing technology. As a result, actual results could materially differ from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Titomic will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this release except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

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