ASIA-PACIFIC'S PREMIER BEAUTY EVENT, COSMOPROF ASIA 2026, PREVIEWED AT PRE-EVENT PRESS CONFERENCE

An exclusive first look at Asia-Pacific's premier B2B beauty event

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof Asia 2026, Asia-Pacific's leading B2B beauty event, previewed its upcoming edition during a press conference held at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. Selected highlights were livestreamed to audiences across Asia-Pacific and Europe, connecting the international beauty community with the region's most influential sourcing and innovation platform.

The press conference offered an exclusive glimpse of Cosmoprof Asia's global "WANTED" campaign, the 2026 event theme, programme, partnerships, speaker line-up and initiatives.

A PLATFORM FOR BEAUTY VISIONARIES

In the official welcome address, Mr. Marco Tchen, President of Bologna Fiere China, and Ms. Janice Lee, Vice President of Informa Markets Asia, reaffirmed the event's vision to continue strengthening its position as the leading B2B beauty event in Asia-Pacific, covering the entire beauty industry, from ingredients to finished products. Fragrance remains a strategic focus, reflecting the category's growth across Asia-Pacific. The renewed Esxence partnership will continue through Explorer by Esxence, connecting Asian fragrance brands with the international niche perfumery community.

"Cosmoprof Asia is the unmissable international beauty-trade event that delivers unparalleled business opportunities," said the Organiser. "By connecting exhibitors, supply chain leaders and buyers, it reinforces the show's role as the definitive gateway to growth in the global beauty market."

The welcome address also highlighted Italy's designation as Country of Honour, with ITA - Italian Trade Agency, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Cosmetica Italia, the Italian Personal Care Association, presenting a country pavilion spanning Cosmoprof Asia and Cosmopack Asia, spotlighting Italy's beauty excellence, manufacturing expertise, creativity and innovation.

The Press Conference also featured insights from Ms. Dorothy Chau, Founder of Pretti5, Mr. Vincent Weng, Director of the Xuelei Fragrance Museum and Ms. Wendy Wong, Mindset Consultant of WGSN. During the event, media guests also enjoyed a fragrance-cocktail experience echoing the "WANTED" campaign.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2026

Returning for its 29th edition, Cosmoprof Asia 2026 is expected to welcome more than 78,000 attendees, over 2,900 exhibitors and 20 country and group pavilions from around the world. With Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, South Africa and the UK joining as new participants in this edition, they will together demonstrate the global scope encapsulated in the November shows.

SIGNATURE PROGRAMMES HIGHLIGHTS

A STRONG FOCUS ON FRAGRANCE

Three fragrance-focused projects will spotlight the category's growth:

SCENT MUSEUM, developed with Xuelei, will offer an immersive olfactory journey through interactive and multisensory spaces, highlighting scent culture, formulation innovation and the excellence of Chinese perfumery; CosmoLab, created with Xuelei, Baralan and CPL Aromas, will showcase fragrance creation from concept to finished product; and FRAGRANCE CREATIVE WORKSHOP, developed with Centdegrés China, will feature a curated selection of international fragrance houses.

INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY ICONS AND LIVE ARTISTRY

Live artistry will take center stage at Cosmo Onstage, featuring three international Beauty Icons: Megumi Sekine, an internationally acclaimed celebrity makeup artist, brings a global editorial perspective; Nikkie de Jager - NikkieTutorials, an influential beauty creator, internationally renowned for her transformative makeup, bold creativity and commitment to inclusivity; MAOGEPING, a leading name in Chinese makeup artistry and education, blending traditional Eastern aesthetics with contemporary techniques.

Alongside FUSION BEYOND, an international hair show under "Glamorous Hong Kong - International Hair & Beauty Showcase 2026-2027", bringing together over 1,000 hairstylists, salon professionals and industry leaders.

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS AND THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

CosmoTalks and the Beauty Ingredients & Formulation Asia (BIFA) Symposium will feature over 80 global experts discussing supply chain strategies and consumer trends, highlights include Eternal Group's "Scent of Happiness" emotional wellness study with featured speaker Laurinda Ho, Founder of Smile with us HK, revealing the Daily Mood Index and scent habits. The World Aesthetic Anti-Aging Society (WAAS) will also explore cutting-edge developments in regenerative aesthetics and longevity medicine.

AWARDS, TRENDS AND GLOBAL INFLUENCE

In partnership with BEAUTYSTREAMS, the Cosmoprof Asia and Cosmopack Asia Awards and the CosmoTrends Report will spotlight industry excellence and trends, while the Global Influencers Circle brings over 15 international creators to share real-time content with global beauty communities

BUILDING GLOBAL BUSINESS CONNECTIONS

The Buyer Programme will bring together over 400 top-tier buyers from over 45 countries and regions, while the AI-powered Match&Meet platform will facilitate targeted buyer-exhibitor meetings.

In 2026, the programme will further strengthen its focus on the Middle East and Central Asia through dedicated buyer delegations, complemented by Elite Circle, an exclusive networking platform for C-level and senior industry executives.

BEAUTY WITH A POSITIVE IMPACT

Beyond business, Cosmoprof Asia will amplify the social impact through BOUTIQUE, its charity initiative supporting HER Fund and spotlight sustainability through Be Sustainable with Beauty, promoting responsible practices across the beauty industry.

Visit Cosmoprof Asia's official website for complete event calendars and details.

TWO VENUES, ONE BEAUTY ECOSYSTEM

Cosmoprof Asia 2026 will span two complementary venues: Cosmopack Asia, at AsiaWorld-Expo from 10 to 12 November, showcases the supply chain, including ingredients and raw materials, packaging, print & label, machinery and equipment, and contract manufacturing and private label. Cosmoprof Asia, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 11 to 13 November, focuses on branded finished products across Perfumery & Cosmetics, Beauty Salon & Spa, Nail & Accessories, Hair Salon, and Natural & Organic.

REGISTER NOW

Visitor pre-registration is officially open. Beauty professionals and media representatives are invited to secure their passes online now and stay tuned for further announcements.

Download the high-resolution images here.

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