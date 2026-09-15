PRAAMS SL: PRAAMS Launches AI Co-Investor 5.0, Expanding Its Institutional Research, Risk Management, and Portfolio Management Platform

ANDORRA LA VELLA, AD / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / PRAAMS, a leading global provider of investment research, risk management, and portfolio management IT solutions for brokers and asset managers, today announces AI Co-Investor 5.0, the latest release of its proprietary institutional research and investment decision-support platform.

AI Co-Investor 5.0 supports research and risk management workflows across equities, fixed income, macroeconomics, investment strategy and other disciplines. The platform covers more than 400,000 instruments globally, including stocks, bonds, ETFs, funds, crypto and FX, supported by a knowledge base updated every minute.

The new release is available for API / MCP and web integrations through PRAAMS's B2B platform. AI Co-Investor 5.0 Light is available to individual investors through PRAAMS Personal and tckl.ai web and mobile applications.

One workflow from research to portfolio management

AI Co-Investor 5.0 brings research, risk management, security screening, portfolio construction and ongoing portfolio analysis and management into a single investment workflow.

In Analyse mode, investment professionals can conduct company and peer analysis, assess financial performance and valuation, analyse news and primary-source materials, and examine sector and macroeconomic developments. The platform supports both focused research questions and more extensive analytical assignments, with source attribution and validation integrated into the research process.

In Explore mode, users can screen an investment universe of more than 400,000 instruments using natural-language.

Construct mode supports portfolio construction and optimisation across more than 50 parameters. Its optimisation engine evaluates a theoretical universe of more than 17 trillion portfolio configurations to identify portfolios aligned with defined risk, return, allocation and other constraints.

Manage mode supports ongoing portfolio analysis, reporting, modelling, backtesting and forecasting.

"Investment research, risk management, and portfolio management are still fragmented across multiple systems, datasets and analytical tools," said Rinat Kirdan, CFA, Co-founder and CEO of PRAAMS. "AI Co-Investor 5.0 brings those workflows together. Investment professionals can move from evaluating an investment case to screening an investment universe, constructing a portfolio and monitoring its risks within the same analytical environment."

Built for institutional investment workflows

AI Co-Investor 5.0 combines financial-market data, proprietary analytics and finance-specific analytical frameworks to support professional investment decisions.

Continuously updated investment intelligence. The platform's knowledge base is updated every minute, allowing its output to incorporate current market information.

The platform's knowledge base is updated every minute, allowing its output to incorporate current market information. Finance-specific methodology. Professional-grade research, risk management, and portfolio management methodologies are embedded into the analytical framework.

Professional-grade research, risk management, and portfolio management methodologies are embedded into the analytical framework. Validated financial data. Prices, financial statements, corporate actions, peer analysis and other financial inputs provide a consistent foundation for research, risk and portfolio analysis.

Prices, financial statements, corporate actions, peer analysis and other financial inputs provide a consistent foundation for research, risk and portfolio analysis. Global cross-asset coverage. The platform combines curated global news, company reports, regulatory filings, earnings-call transcripts, presentations, think-tank research, sector analysis and PRAAMS's proprietary risk and return analytics across more than 400,000 instruments.

The platform combines curated global news, company reports, regulatory filings, earnings-call transcripts, presentations, think-tank research, sector analysis and PRAAMS's proprietary risk and return analytics across more than 400,000 instruments. Traceable research and calculations. Source attribution and drill-through access to underlying data allow investment professionals to review the evidence and calculations supporting each conclusion.

Source attribution and drill-through access to underlying data allow investment professionals to review the evidence and calculations supporting each conclusion. Evidence-based analysis. The platform is designed to deliver direct, analytically consistent conclusions and to challenge assumptions where the underlying evidence warrants it.

The platform is designed to deliver direct, analytically consistent conclusions and to challenge assumptions where the underlying evidence warrants it. Support for more than 150 languages. Investment professionals can conduct research across major global markets and work in their preferred language.

"In financial markets, a research conclusion needs more than confident wording. It needs current data, sound methodology and evidence that can be verified," said Kseniia Liagushkina, Co-founder and COO of PRAAMS. "AI Co-Investor 5.0 is built around those principles. Our objective is to give investment professionals clear conclusions while allowing them to trace the underlying sources, data and calculations."

About PRAAMS

PRAAMS provides institutional technology for investment research, risk management and portfolio management.

Its platform covers more than 400,000 instruments globally, including stocks, bonds, ETFs, funds, crypto and FX, with commodities and derivatives planned for addition.

PRAAMS provides white-label, customisable and turnkey solutions for brokers and asset managers, available through APIs, web and mobile integrations. The company also develops PRAAMS Personal and tckl.ai for individual investors.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit b2b.praa.ms.

Press contacts

Rinat Kirdan, CFA

Co-founder and CEO, PRAAMS

rk@praa.ms

Kseniia Liagushkina

Co-founder and COO, PRAAMS

kl@praa.ms

SOURCE: PRAAMS SL

PRAAMS Broker Presentation -- Apr 2026

PRAAMS Asset Management Presentation -- Apr 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/praams-launches-ai-co-investor-5.0-expanding-its-institutional-resea-1220842