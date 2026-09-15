EUCLYD Raises Over €200 Million to Break the AI Efficiency Wall

Financing accelerates development of ultra-efficient infrastructure for foundation AI models

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EUCLYD has signed a Series A financing round of more than €200 million, the company announced today. The round is co-led by Samsung, Somerset Capital Partners, Scaleup Europe Fund, which is managed by EQT, and Innovation Industries, with participation from EIFO, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark, imec.xpand, Brabant Development Agency (BOM), and Quadri. Peter Wennink, former President & CEO of ASML, joins EUCLYD as Chairman of the Board.

As foundation models grow more capable, deploying them requires more power, memory bandwidth, and capital while adding infrastructure complexity. EUCLYD is developing a platform spanning crafted compute, innovative memory architecture, and datacenter systems to break this efficiency wall and transform AI inference economics.

EUCLYD's long-term vision is Abundant Intelligence: a future in which advanced AI is no longer constrained by infrastructure cost, power availability, or geography. Founded by Bernardo Kastrup and Atul Sinha at High Tech Campus Eindhoven, Europe's smartest square kilometer, EUCLYD draws on the campus's semiconductor ecosystem and Europe's engineering heritage.

At the center of EUCLYD's roadmap are craftwerk, the world's first agentic AI silicon, and craftwerk station CWS, the world's lowest-power exascale AI factory. The platform combines programmable ASIC compute, processor-memory co-design, and system-level optimization to overcome the memory and efficiency walls limiting AI performance and scalability.

"AI is becoming a foundation of economic growth, scientific discovery, and national competitiveness, but its potential will remain constrained unless we fundamentally change the infrastructure beneath it," said Bernardo Kastrup, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EUCLYD. "This financing accelerates our mission to make intelligence abundant through greater efficiency, lower cost per token, and broader access to advanced AI."

"The next phase of AI will be defined not only by model innovation, but also by the efficiency and scalability of its infrastructure," said Dede Goldschmidt, Senior Vice President of Samsung Electronics and Head of the Samsung Semiconductor Innovation Center. "EUCLYD combines an accomplished team with a differentiated vision addressing constraints in AI datacenters."

"Europe has the engineering talent to produce globally significant technology companies," said Ted Persson, Partner at EQT and Co-Head of the Scaleup Europe Fund. "EUCLYD combines deep semiconductor expertise with a mission to tackle some of the hardest constraints in AI infrastructure. That mix of European engineering depth and global ambition is what we're here to back."

"Europe possesses world-class capabilities across semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and systems engineering," said Peter Wennink, Chairman of the Board of EUCLYD and former President and Chief Executive Officer of ASML. "EUCLYD can transform those strengths into a globally competitive AI infrastructure platform."

The financing will expand EUCLYD's engineering organization, accelerate its silicon and systems roadmap, strengthen ecosystem partnerships, and prepare the company for commercial deployment across enterprise, sovereign, and hyperscale AI markets.

ABOUT EUCLYD

EUCLYD is a European semiconductor systems company developing ultra-efficient infrastructure for foundation AI models. Its roadmap spans agentic AI silicon, advanced memory architecture, and datacenter systems engineered to reduce cost, energy use, and footprint. EUCLYD is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

https://euclyd.ai/

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NOTES TO EDITORS

Investor Information

About the Scaleup Europe Fund, managed by EQT

The Scaleup Europe Fund, managed by EQT, is a commercially driven alternative investment fund backing ambitious European technology companies with the potential to become global leaders. Targeting €5 billion, the Fund brings together public and private capital and invests across Deeptech, AI and Life Sciences.

EQT is a global investment organization with a Nordic heritage and more than three decades of experience developing companies. With €341 billion in total assets under management, EQT invests across the full lifecycle of companies, from start-up to maturity.

About Somerset Capital Partners

Somerset Capital Partners was founded in 2005 by Joes Daemen and pursues a long-term, multi-asset investment strategy. We invest both directly and indirectly across a diverse range of sectors, including technology, real estate, strategic land, data centres, consumer, and healthcare.

We partner with ambitious entrepreneurs and founders, recognising that transformative ideas require capital, conviction, and time. Therefore, we are committed to fostering enduring and impactful long-term relationships.

About Innovation Industries

Innovation Industries is a leading European Deep tech venture capital firm with €1 billion in capital under management. The firm invests in visionary science and engineering-based companies that tackle the world's most pressing challenges. With a strong belief that Deep tech can deliver both outsized financial returns and global impact, Innovation Industries partners with exceptional entrepreneurs and researchers to turn scientific breakthroughs into transformative companies. The firm provides long-term capital and strategic support from lab to scale, actively bridging the gap between academia and industry through close collaboration with leading technical universities, research institutions and industry partners. Innovation Industries has offices in Amsterdam, Eindhoven and Munich.

About EIFO

As Denmark's national promotional bank and official export credit agency, EIFO works to open doors for global business, drive the green transition, advance innovative technologies, and contribute to Denmark's security.

With total commitments exceeding EUR 24 billion and activities in more than 100 countries, EIFO provides financial solutions to Danish companies and their global partners.

EIFO is also Denmark's most active venture investor, investing in startups and VC-funds. In 2025, EIFO made 31 new investments in companies and 15 in funds. Altogether, EIFO has an investment portfolio of just over EUR 2,7 billion.

About imec.xpand

imec.xpand is one of the world's largest independent venture capital funds dedicated to early-stage semiconductor innovation. It targets ambitious startups where the knowledge, expertise and infrastructure of imec, the world-renowned semiconductor and nanotechnology R&D center, can play a determining role in their growth. imec.xpand has an outspoken international mindset towards building disruptive global companies and strongly believes that sufficient funding from the start is key to future success.

About Brabant Development Agency

Entrepreneurship is the driver of innovation - from sustainable food sources to a healthy future, climate-neutral energy, and developing promising key technologies. The Brabant Development Agency (BOM) ensures that startups playing a role in these fields receive the right support and funding to get off to a solid start and grow into scaleups, and that companies that aspire to go global can actually do so. BOM is an executive body of the Province of Brabant and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate.

About Quadri

Quadri is a venture capital firm investing in category-defining companies across Enterprise AI, Physical AI, and AI Infrastructure. With offices in London and New York, we leverage our global enterprise network to accelerate commercial adoption and international expansion. For more information, visit quadri.vc.

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