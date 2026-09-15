This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's amended and restated prospectus supplement dated June 16, 2026 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated October 31, 2025.

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSX: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (BVC: HIVECO) (the "Company" or "HIVE"), through its wholly owned subsidiary BUZZ High Performance Computing Inc. ("BUZZ HPC"), today announced the appointment of Canadian capital-markets veteran Hubert Marleau as an Independent Director of BUZZ HPC.

Mr. Marleau brings more than five decades of cross-border capital-markets and governance experience to the BUZZ HPC Board, strengthening the Company's independent oversight as it scales its sovereign AI infrastructure platform across Canada.

Fifty Years of Capital-Markets and Governance Experience

A co-founder of Palos Capital Corp. and Palos Management Inc., Mr. Marleau has operated at virtually every level of Canadian capital markets

He has served as Governor of the Montreal and Vancouver stock exchanges, Chairman of the Toronto Stock Exchange Listing Committee and a director of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada, now IIROC. Over his career, he has served as a current or past director of more than 50 publicly traded companies in Canada and the United States, raised public and private capital for hundreds of issuers, and advised on numerous mergers, acquisitions and financings.

His operating career includes senior leadership roles at Nesbitt Thomson and Lévesque Beaubien, now part of National Bank Financial, as well as Chairman and CEO of Marleau Lemire Securities.

Mr. Marleau is currently Chairman and CEO of Nio Strategic Metals Inc. and Market Economist at Palos, where he authors the weekly Palos Perspective. He holds an Honours degree in Economics from the University of Ottawa and established the Marleau Lecture Series on Economic and Monetary Policy there in 2019.

Independent Stewardship for BUZZ HPC's Next Stage

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE Digital Technologies and BUZZ HPC, said:

"I have known Hubert for 40 years and have watched him operate across virtually every layer of the capital markets. What I value most is his candor and independent judgment.

That perspective is exactly the stewardship BUZZ needs as we scale sovereign AI infrastructure in Canada with Bell. As we bring together long-duration power, dark fiber and advanced compute, disciplined capital allocation, governance and execution must remain aligned.

Hubert understands all three. His appointment strengthens the BUZZ HPC Board and provides the independent oversight required as we grow."

Aydin Kilic, President and CEO of HIVE Digital Technologies and Director, BUZZ HPC, said:

"Scaling AI infrastructure requires more than capital and conviction. It requires disciplined governance, rigorous capital allocation and accountability. Hubert has spent five decades operating at the intersection of those disciplines. His experience and independent judgment make the BUZZ HPC Board stronger as we enter our next stage of growth."

Craig Tavares, President and Chief Operating Officer of BUZZ HPC, said:

"Canada needs dramatically more compute, and BUZZ HPC is building it to a level the country can trust. We are an original signatory to Canada's Responsible Data Centre Development Principles, and that commitment shapes everything we build. Scaling sovereign compute demands credibility, and Hubert Marleau is one of the most respected names in Canadian capital markets. His Board seat says exactly where BUZZ HPC is headed."

Hubert Marleau, Director, BUZZ HPC, said:

"AI compute is rapidly becoming strategic economic infrastructure, and Canada has an extraordinary opportunity to build and control more of that infrastructure at home.

BUZZ HPC is drawing on HIVE's nearly decade of experience securing power, land and digital infrastructure to build a Canadian sovereign AI platform. I have spent my career helping companies access capital, navigate economic cycles and grow responsibly while earning the confidence of investors and the communities they serve.

I look forward to bringing that experience and an independent perspective to the BUZZ HPC Board as the Company enters its next stage of growth."

BUZZ HPC at ALL IN 2026: Building Canada's AI Infrastructure, Community First

BUZZ HPC is proud to attend ALL IN 2026, Canada's largest AI and technology conference, held September 16 to 17 in Montreal and organized by SCALE AI with Mila. The event draws more than 6,500 decision-makers, founders, investors and researchers from over 40 countries.

Craig Tavares, President and Chief Operating Officer of BUZZ HPC, is speaking at three sessions during the conference focused on how Canada can close its compute gap while building sovereign AI infrastructure that creates lasting economic value for the communities hosting it:

Wednesday, September 16, 10:10 AM ET, AI Sessions Stage

Wednesday, September 16, 1:30 PM ET, Dell Theatre

Thursday, September 17, 1:45 PM ET, ALL IN Talks Stage

Across the sessions, Mr. Tavares will discuss how BUZZ HPC is developing sovereign AI infrastructure around reliable power, advanced computing, responsible growth and long-term partnerships with Canadian communities.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in sustainable digital infrastructure, building and operating renewable energy-powered data centres. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, BUZZ High Performance Computing Inc., HIVE delivers sovereign AI cloud infrastructure and enterprise GPU computing services powered by next-generation accelerated computing. HIVE's dual-engine strategy combines long-life digital infrastructure assets with renewable energy to generate diversified, long-term cash flows across AI infrastructure and digital asset mining.

For more information, visit hivedigitaltech.com, or connect with us on:

X: https://x.com/HIVEDigitalTech

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HIVEDigitalTech

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hivedigitaltechnologies/

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/hiveblockchain

On Behalf of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"

Executive Chairman

About BUZZ High Performance Computing Inc.

BUZZ High Performance Computing Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd., is Canada's leading sovereign AI cloud provider, delivering enterprise GPU infrastructure, AI cloud services and high-performance computing solutions. BUZZ designs, builds and operates advanced AI infrastructure powered by renewable energy, enabling enterprises, AI companies, governments, research institutions and innovators to train, fine-tune and deploy advanced AI models at scale. By combining purpose-built AI factories, next-generation accelerated computing, high-performance networking and enterprise cloud technologies, BUZZ is building the digital infrastructure that powers the next generation of artificial intelligence.

For more information, visit buzzhpc.ai.

Neither the TSX, Nasdaq, nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation and regulations that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes but is not limited to: the anticipated benefits and contributions of Hubert Marleau's appointment to the Board of Directors of BUZZ HPC; the Company's and BUZZ HPC's participation in and expected exposure from ALL IN 2026; Craig Tavares' scheduled speaking engagements at ALL IN 2026 and any related session content; BUZZ HPC's ability to execute its go-to-market strategy and sovereign AI infrastructure plans; business goals and objectives of the Company; and other forward-looking information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to attract, retain and integrate qualified directors and key personnel and to realize the anticipated benefits of such appointments; changes to the scheduling, content or format of ALL IN 2026 or any speaking engagement referenced in this release; the regulatory environment for AI infrastructure in Canada, the United States and the countries where the Company's facilities are located; the speculative and competitive nature of the technology sector; reliance on key personnel; network security risks; and other related risks as more fully set out in the Company's disclosure documents under the Company's filings at www.sec.gov/EDGAR and www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, the timing thereof and related matters. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, and accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such information due to its inherent uncertainty. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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