The partnership brings e-invoicing technology and compliance expertise into TreviPay's B2B payments infrastructure as requirements expand across Europe and other markets

TreviPay, a global B2B payments infrastructure partner, today announced a partnership with Dynatos to expand e-invoicing capabilities for TreviPay clients operating across Europe and other markets. Through the partnership, Dynatos Routty Cloud proposition will provide embedded e-invoicing technology and compliance support, helping TreviPay clients exchange invoices across different formats, networks and country requirements in Europe and other global markets.

E-invoicing requirements continue to expand across Europe and other global markets, adding complexity for businesses managing invoices across more than 60 countries with mandates announced or already in place. At the same time, invoicing has become an increasingly important part of the B2B buyer experience. TreviPay research found 68% of B2B buyers are more likely to choose a supplier offering invoice terms, up from 51% in 2023. As businesses expand across markets, delivering the invoicing experience buyers expect also requires navigating different formats, networks and country-specific requirements.

Dynatos specializes in source-to-pay processes and invoice processing, with Routty Cloud supporting e-invoicing across both accounts receivable and accounts payable. The platform helps organizations exchange invoices through relevant e-invoicing channels while managing different formats, networks and country mandates. Combined with TreviPay's B2B payments and order-to-cash capabilities, Routty Cloud allows e-invoicing to sit within a connected commercial and accounting workflow rather than operate as a separate compliance process.

"E-invoicing is becoming an increasingly important part of the order-to-cash process as mandates expand across Europe and beyond," said Inez Berkhof-Hollander, Managing Director, EMEA, TreviPay. "TreviPay delivers end-to-end order-to-cash solutions, and our partnership with Dynatos brings its e-invoicing expertise through Routty into that experience. This helps our clients navigate evolving invoicing requirements while keeping e-invoicing connected to the broader order-to-cash process."

The partnership combines TreviPay's expertise in B2B payments, order-to-cash, credit risk and working capital with Dynatos' e-invoicing technology, compliance knowledge and implementation experience.

"As e-invoicing requirements continue to evolve, businesses need a way to manage compliance without adding complexity to invoicing and payment processes," said Marcel Leeflang, Director Partnerships Alliances at Dynatos. "Our partnership with TreviPay embeds Routty Cloud's e-invoicing capabilities within TreviPay's B2B payments infrastructure, helping customers meet changing requirements while keeping e-invoicing connected to the broader order-to-cash process and manage compliance at the same time."

To learn more about how TreviPay supports B2B invoicing and payments, visit www.TreviPay.com.

About TreviPay

TreviPay, The Pay by Invoice Company, is the global B2B payments infrastructure partner for manufacturers, retailers, travel companies and banks. With our fully managed platform, intelligent apps, and 40 years of buyer intelligence, we help buyers buy, and sellers grow and get paid faster. Behind the scenes, we streamline the order-to-cash process, from fast customer onboarding and predictive marketing to smart invoicing and settlement, all powered by AI that improves with every transaction. The result is fewer errors, higher AOV and guaranteed DSO. Enabling more than $10B in global trade annually, TreviPay operates in 35 countries and was named a Leader for Embedded Payment Applications by IDC and a top vendor in cash application by The Hackett Group. For more information, visit www.trevipay.com.

About Dynatos

Dynatos specialises in finance and procurement transformation, supporting organisations with technology, advisory and implementation services. Its Routty platform supports e-invoicing, accounts payable and accounts receivable automation, document processing and connectivity between businesses and their existing ERP environments. For more information, visit https://www.dynatos.com/

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