Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (HQ: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Toshiaki Nagasato) will debut as the Meiji Group's Pharmaceutical Segment at CPHI Milan 2026, at Fiera Milano, Milan, Italy, October 6-8, 2026.

At the exhibition, the Meiji Group's Pharmaceuticals Segment will showcase 80 years of expertise in Japanese standard quality control, manufacturing, and supply network from Japan to Europe, India, and Southeast Asia. It will also highlight group-wide contract manufacturing, from development to supply, tailored to customer needs.

Through the exhibition, Meiji Seika Pharma aims to raise global awareness of the Meiji Group's Pharmaceutical Segment, its brands, capabilities, production capacity, and contract manufacturing services, and to forge new global partnerships to expand its CMO/CDMO business.

"CPHI Milan 2026" Exhibition Overview

Exhibition Name: CPHI Milan 2026

Dates: October 6 (Tue) 8 (Thu), 2026

Venue: Fiera Milano (Milan, Italy)

Exhibition Area: CMO Area

Booth Number: 6H30

Exhibitor: Meiji Seika Pharma

Main Exhibition Content:

Introduction to the Meiji Group's Pharmaceutical Segment CMO/CDMO Business Contract manufacturing services for injectables, oral formulations, vaccines, and antimicrobial agents Manufacturing and supply networks in Japan, Europe, India, Southeast Asia, and other regions

Introduction to the Meiji Group's Pharmaceutical Segment CMO/CDMO Business CPHI Milan 2026 Official Website: https://www.cphi.com/europe/

Meiji Group Pharmaceutical Segment's CMO/CDMO Business

Meiji Group's Pharmaceuticals Segment delivers high-quality products to healthcare settings domestically and internationally. Guided by GMP-based quality management, it oversees the full supply chain, from API and raw-material procurement to manufacturing, packaging, and shipping. This is enabled by state-of-the-art facilities, strict controls, and a company-wide commitment to quality.

We have built a global production network anchored by local subsidiaries in Europe, India, and Southeast Asia. Led by Medreich Limited in India, with extensive CMO/CDMO experience and large-scale facilities, we are meeting rising global demand for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Related Link: https://www.meiji-seika-pharma.co.jp/production/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914520130/en/

Contacts:

Inquiries regarding CMO/CDMO business and meetings during the event

Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd.

International Headquarters, Medreich Operations Dept, Business Development Group

E-mail: cmo-cdmo@meiji.com