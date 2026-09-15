Tronsmart Launches Halo 210 with AI-Powered Karaoke Technology, Expanding the Halo Party Speaker Series

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronsmart, a global audio brand, today announced the launch of the Halo 210, a new party speaker designed to make karaoke more accessible, interactive, and enjoyable for everyone. Building on the success of the Halo 200 and Halo 300, the new speaker combines powerful audio with AI-powered karaoke features that help users sing with greater confidence, even without prior karaoke experience.

As social gatherings increasingly become opportunities for people to participate and connect, karaoke is evolving beyond traditional singing setups. Tronsmart developed the Halo 210 around this shift, bringing smarter and more flexible karaoke capabilities into a portable party speaker.

AI-Powered Karaoke for Everyone

The Halo 210 introduces a set of smart karaoke features designed to make singing easier for casual users and first-time performers.

Its Smart Lead Vocal feature acts as a virtual singing guide, providing vocal cues for melody, timing and lyrics. By helping users stay on track with a song, the feature makes it easier for even less experienced singers to join in.

The speaker also features Tri-level AI Vocal Removal, giving users three levels of control over the original vocals in a song-from keeping the vocals fully intact to removing them completely. Users can simply select a song, adjust the vocal level, and start singing without needing dedicated karaoke tracks.

For group entertainment, the Halo 210 supports optional dual wireless microphones, making it easy for friends and family to sing together, compete in sing-offs, or perform duets. Dynamic lighting that responds to the music further enhances the atmosphere, turning everyday gatherings into more engaging entertainment experiences.

Powerful Sound for All-Day Gatherings

Beyond karaoke, the Halo 210 delivers more than 18 hours of battery life for extended entertainment. It also features PowerXtend technology, which users can turn on or off as needed. When enabled, PowerXtend can extend battery life by up to an additional 3 hours, allowing users to keep the music and karaoke going even longer between charges.

Its Auracast support allows multiple compatible speakers to be connected for a wider sound experience, making it possible to scale the audio setup for larger gatherings. The speaker also features a 2.1-channel configuration and IPX4 splash resistance for greater flexibility across different environments.

Expanding the Halo Series for Bigger Gatherings

Alongside the Halo 210, Tronsmart is also expanding the Halo series with the Halo 260, designed for users who need more power for larger gatherings and events.

With 200W of output and up to 17 hours of playtime, the Halo 260 is suited for backyard parties, large family gatherings, community events and small live performances. Its removable battery, flexible horizontal or vertical placement, and microphone and guitar inputs provide additional flexibility for different entertainment setups.

Together, the Halo 210 and Halo 260 expand the Halo series across different party scenarios-from casual karaoke at home to larger social gatherings-while maintaining Tronsmart's focus on accessible and engaging entertainment.

Pricing and Availability

The Halo 210 and Halo 260 are now available through the Tronsmart official website and Mercado Libre Mexico. An exclusive 13% early-bird discount is available on Mercado Libre, with the offer ending before September 30.

Halo 210

$179.99 - Speaker Only

$219.99 - With Dual Wireless Microphones

Halo 260

$249.99 - Speaker Only

$299.99 - With Dual Wireless Microphones

About Tronsmart

Founded in 2013, Tronsmart is a global audio brand specializing in portable speakers, party speakers, and headphones. Driven by a commitment to making high-quality audio more accessible, Tronsmart combines innovative technology, reliable performance, and accessible pricing to create products for everyday listening and social entertainment. With more than 20 international patents and certifications, Tronsmart has expanded its presence to over 130 countries and has served more than 15 million customers worldwide. Its proprietary technologies, including SoundPulse and TuneConn, continue to support the brand's focus on delivering powerful and immersive audio experiences.

Media & Partnership Contact

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or further information, please contact: marketing@tronsmart.com

To learn more about the new Halo series, visit www.tronsmart.com.

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