TrueFoundry Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Enterprise AI Control Plane Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition for Enterprise AI Governance and Operational Excellence

The company is recognized for redefining enterprise AI operations through a unified control plane that enables secure, governed, observable, and scalable AI deployment.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that TrueFoundry has received the 2026 Global Enterprise AI Control Plane Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition in the enterprise AI control plane industry. The recognition highlights TrueFoundry's differentiated approach to addressing fragmented enterprise AI ecosystems through a unified operational layer that brings together governance, security, observability, optimization, and agent lifecycle management, enabling organizations to operationalize AI with greater control, flexibility, and efficiency.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: Transformational Innovation and Customer Impact. After evaluating a number of vendors in the space, TrueFoundry emerged as the clear leader, demonstrating its ability to anticipate the evolving needs of enterprises ahead of existing solutions and translate its vision for a unified AI control plane into a scalable, enterprise-ready platform.

"The recognition highlights TrueFoundry's differentiated approach to addressing fragmented enterprise AI ecosystems through a unified operational layer that spans an organization's entire portfolio of AI agents and applications. By bringing together governance, security, observability, optimization, and agent lifecycle management, it enables organizations to operationalize AI with greater control, flexibility, and efficiency," said Arun Prasath, Principal Consultant, at Frost & Sullivan.

TrueFoundry has established an early architectural advantage in the emerging enterprise AI control plane market by investing in governed agent infrastructure, enterprise-wide AI governance, and interoperable gateway capabilities. Its platform supports organizations across North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, and Asia-Pacific, with enterprise deployments spanning telecommunications, healthcare, banking, semiconductors, and other industries. TrueFoundry is used in production-facing workflows at Fortune 500s and vertical leaders such as Automation Anywhere, NetApp and Cox Communications.

Innovation remains central to TrueFoundry's approach. Its Enterprise AI Control Plane unifies governance across models, agents, and tools through the AI Gateway, incorporating an LLM Gateway, Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway, Agent Gateway, Agent Registry, and Skills Registry. Additionally, TrueForge by TrueFoundry is an open-source, vendor-neutral agent harness that lets users bring their own tools and models and build agents on their infrastructure. The platform's Kubernetes-native foundation supports multi-cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and air-gapped environments while enabling consistent security, compliance, observability, AI FinOps, and operational control.

"Everyone's focused on which model to use, but the harder problem is the layer underneath it, the one that decides whether you can govern it, afford it, and trust it in production. We built TrueFoundry as a centralized control plane for GenAI, one place where every model, agent, and tool call is governed. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan is validation about the importance of this control layer as enterprises scale their agentic AI use cases." Said Nikunj Bajaj, Co-founder and CEO at TrueFoundry

TrueFoundry's customer-centric approach further strengthens its market position. Structured proof-of-value engagements, rapid onboarding, dedicated enablement, engineering collaboration, training programs, and continuous product development help enterprises progress from initial AI experimentation to broader production adoption. Weekly feature releases and direct customer feedback enable the company to respond rapidly to evolving enterprise requirements. The company has also demonstrated measurable impact in production environments, including 3x faster time to value, 60% faster AI deployments, and 30% average cost optimization, all while operating at a scale of 1T+ tokens a day.

Frost & Sullivan commends TrueFoundry for establishing a strong standard in competitive strategy, technological innovation, execution, and market responsiveness. Its unified approach to AI governance, security, observability, sovereignty, and cost management is helping shape the emerging enterprise AI control plane category and enables organizations to scale AI responsibly.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates exceptional innovation and strategic execution, resulting in measurable improvements in customer value, competitive positioning, and market development. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About TrueFoundry

TrueFoundry provides an enterprise-grade AI Gateway that encompasses an LLM Gateway, MCP Gateway, and Agent Gateway, enabling enterprises to securely connect, observe, and govern access to models, tools, guardrails, and agents from a single control plane. The AI Gateway enables agentic workloads that are secure, efficient, and future-safe through unified and composable connections across providers. TrueFoundry also includes TrueForge, an open-source, vendor-neutral agent harness that lets teams bring any model and tools on their own infrastructure.

TrueFoundry ensures enterprise-grade compliance with SOC 2, HIPAA, and ITAR standards. It is available as SaaS, on-prem, or air-gapped deployments, empowering organizations to build, deploy, and govern AI systems securely, efficiently, and on a future-safe stack.

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