Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
80,4 g/t Gold und 131 g/t Silber: Was, wenn die alten Minen erst der Anfang waren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 07:58 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

THINKCAR T394 AI Makes European Public Debut at Automechanika Frankfurt, Powered by the Tyler AI Diagnostic Agent

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THINKCAR unveiled the THINKCAR T394 AI, its flagship AI-powered diagnostic tablet, at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026, marking the product's European public debut. The T394 AI is expected to become available through authorized THINKCAR dealers in October 2026.

THINKCAR

THINKCAR T394 AI Makes European Public Debut at Automechanika Frankfurt, Powered by the Tyler AI Diagnostic Agent

At the center of the T394 AI is Tyler, THINKCAR's AI diagnostic agent designed to help technicians move from fault detection to actionable repair decisions. Instead of simply displaying diagnostic trouble codes, Tyler analyzes vehicle data, identifies likely causes, and provides diagnostic conclusions and repair guidance directly in the workshop.

The system supports full-vehicle diagnostics across powertrain, chassis, body, and EV systems, while comparing live data with normal operating patterns. It also provides predictive maintenance alerts based on mileage and historical wear data.

Tyler is powered by ThinkLLM, THINKCAR's in-house automotive diagnostic model, and coordinated through ThinkClaw, a multi-agent architecture covering system diagnostics, maintenance, fault analysis, and TCOS navigation. Its guidance is supported by extensive automotive data resources, including parts records, standardized repair procedures, and diagnostic cases.

On September 9, THINKCAR hosted the press conference "Next-Gen AI Diagnostics - How Artificial Intelligence is Shaping the Future of Automotive Diagnostics & Maintenance" at Hall 9.0, Level 1, Esprit Room. The session introduced Tyler's AI architecture and diagnostic workflow and was led by THINKCAR Europe Sales Director Nicole Ren and Head of AI R&D George Chen.

The event also brought together approximately 40 THINKCAR dealers and enterprise partners, reflecting strong channel interest ahead of the October launch.

Visitors to Hall 9.0, Booth D40 can experience live demonstrations of the THINKCAR T394 AI and Tyler throughout Automechanika Frankfurt.

Founded in 2019, THINKCAR provides automotive diagnostic solutions across diagnostic tools, TPMS, ADAS calibration, EV diagnostics, and remote service platforms, serving users in more than 200 countries and regions.

Media Contact:

Lynn Liao
https://thinkcar.com/
Marketing@thinkcar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edaec663-757c-432f-8bde-49a8e1093b1f


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.