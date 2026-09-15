FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THINKCAR unveiled the THINKCAR T394 AI, its flagship AI-powered diagnostic tablet, at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026, marking the product's European public debut. The T394 AI is expected to become available through authorized THINKCAR dealers in October 2026.

THINKCAR T394 AI Makes European Public Debut at Automechanika Frankfurt, Powered by the Tyler AI Diagnostic Agent

At the center of the T394 AI is Tyler, THINKCAR's AI diagnostic agent designed to help technicians move from fault detection to actionable repair decisions. Instead of simply displaying diagnostic trouble codes, Tyler analyzes vehicle data, identifies likely causes, and provides diagnostic conclusions and repair guidance directly in the workshop.

The system supports full-vehicle diagnostics across powertrain, chassis, body, and EV systems, while comparing live data with normal operating patterns. It also provides predictive maintenance alerts based on mileage and historical wear data.

Tyler is powered by ThinkLLM, THINKCAR's in-house automotive diagnostic model, and coordinated through ThinkClaw, a multi-agent architecture covering system diagnostics, maintenance, fault analysis, and TCOS navigation. Its guidance is supported by extensive automotive data resources, including parts records, standardized repair procedures, and diagnostic cases.

On September 9, THINKCAR hosted the press conference "Next-Gen AI Diagnostics - How Artificial Intelligence is Shaping the Future of Automotive Diagnostics & Maintenance" at Hall 9.0, Level 1, Esprit Room. The session introduced Tyler's AI architecture and diagnostic workflow and was led by THINKCAR Europe Sales Director Nicole Ren and Head of AI R&D George Chen.

The event also brought together approximately 40 THINKCAR dealers and enterprise partners, reflecting strong channel interest ahead of the October launch.

Visitors to Hall 9.0, Booth D40 can experience live demonstrations of the THINKCAR T394 AI and Tyler throughout Automechanika Frankfurt.

Founded in 2019, THINKCAR provides automotive diagnostic solutions across diagnostic tools, TPMS, ADAS calibration, EV diagnostics, and remote service platforms, serving users in more than 200 countries and regions.

Media Contact:

Lynn Liao

https://thinkcar.com/

Marketing@thinkcar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edaec663-757c-432f-8bde-49a8e1093b1f