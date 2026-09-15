Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging maiden exploration drilling results from its Marahui Gold Project ("Marahui" or the "Licence") in northeastern Côte d'Ivoire. The project forms part of a portfolio of early-stage exploration licences in Côte d'Ivoire which also includes the 100% owned Guitry Gold Exploration Project, and an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the Boundiali Exploration Permit, located in north-west Côte d'Ivoire.

Highlights

The assay results include:

Drillhole MRRC26-008 - 6 metres (" m ") at 5.60 grams per tonne ( "g/t" ) Au from 129m

") at 5.60 grams per tonne ( ) Au from 129m Drillhole MRRC26-012 - 9m at 5.40 g/t Au from 40m

Drillhole MRRC26-115 - 6m at 6.20 g/t Au from 74m

Drillhole MRRC26-053 - 8m at 3.60 g/t Au from 35m

Drillhole MRRC26-143 - 8m at 3.40 g/t Au from 50m

Drillhole MRRC26-052 - 5m at 3.60 g/t Au from 75m

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated:

"We are extremely encouraged by this maiden set of drilling results which have followed the initial early exploration success at this Licence.

"These encouraging results show high-grade mineralisation at a significant strike length demonstrating the potential scale of Marahui and are an important step forward for Thor's exploration portfolio in Côte d'Ivoire. Wide, high-grade intersections which are characterised over a 4km strike length, including 6m at 6.20g/t Au, 9m at 5.40g.t Au and 6m at 5.60g/t Au reinforce our already high confidence in the Licence.

"The scale of the opportunity is particularly encouraging. The drilling to date has identified multiple parallel gold-bearing veins within a shear corridor extending over more than 4 km, yet drilling has tested only approximately 30% of the overall geological trend. With further additional geochemical anomalies already defined within the Licence, we have a clear pipeline of targets to test with our ongoing drilling program.

"Marahui remains at an early stage, and we are delighted to start with these encouraging results which open up a material and exciting new exploration opportunity for Thor. We look forward to testing the additional targets over the coming months and reporting the remaining pending results as we build a clear understanding of the project's scale and potential."

Introduction

The Marahui Project comprises exploration permit PR902, covers 250 square kilometres (km2) and is located in the Bondoukou Region of northeastern Côte d'Ivoire (Figure 1).

The Marahui permit is underlain by an arcuate, north-westerly trending sequence, Birimian schistose volcano sedimentary rocks, which are surrounded by intrusive granites. In the contact zone, volcano-sediments show strong foliation and silicification. Observed gold mineralisation is controlled by a NW-SE shear zone in volcano-sediment schists and by extensional WNW-ESE quartz veins in granite.

Previous soil geochemical sampling and geological mapping around artisanal workings identified two parallel anomalous structures. The larger anomaly extends for approximately 4 kilometres ("km") and is approximately 200m wide. Follow-up rock-chip sampling of material from artisanal workings along this structure confirmed bedrock gold mineralisation, returning values of up to 23.1g/t Au (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Marahui Project Location Map

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Marahui Exploration Drilling Results

Thor has carried out 18,439m of its budgeted 25,000m reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program as part of its ongoing exploration programme, which is focused on a north-westerly-trending line of shallow artisanal workings.

Drill samples are analysed by SGS Laboratories in Yamoussoukro using the FAA505 fire assay method with a 50g charge. Significant intersections are presented in Table 1, and the complete drillhole summary is provided in Appendix 1.

Gold mineralisation occurs in a subvertical, en-echelon vein array within a north-westerly-trending shear zone approximately 200m wide and extending for more than 4km along strike (Figure 2). Drill-line spacing ranges from 100m to 400m. Results to date suggest that individual veins have apparent strike continuity of up to 700m and estimated true widths of up to approximately 7m.

Drilling to date has tested approximately 30% of the overall geological trend. Additional discrete geochemical anomalies have been identified along the trend and are scheduled for drill testing in the coming months. The Company considers the initial results highly encouraging, highlighting a new exploration opportunity with the potential to support a future standalone operation, subject to further exploration and technical and economic evaluation.

Hole ID East North RL Depth

(m) Dip Azi-

muth From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Grade

(g/tAu) True Width (m) MRRC26-002 522850 960514 377 114 -53.1 234 7 14 7 0.80 5.6 MRRC26-004 522884 960540 386 150 -53.9 231 104 107 3 1.30 2.4 MRRC26-008 522667 960881 379 152 -54.4 229 129 135 6 5.60 4.8











and 93 99 6 0.60 4.8 MRRC26-012 522428 961140 348 156 -54.0 231 40 49 9 5.40 7.2 MRRC26-021 521611 962175 312 84 -55.0 50 40 45 5 2.00 4.0 MRRC26-022 521639 962199 312 84 -54.9 231 22 25 3 2.30 2.4 MRRC26-052 523165 960227 378 100 -55.0 230 75 80 5 3.60 4.0 MRRC26-053 523127 960196 374 100 -55.0 230 35 43 8 3.60 6.4 MRRC26-062 521561 962304 317 100 -55.0 230 25 30 5 1.70 4.0 MRRC26-083 523552 959309 399 102 -55.0 230 93 96 3 5.00 2.4 MRRC26-098 522294 961400 326 102 -55.1 230 85 90 5 2.50 4.0 MRRC26-114 523190 960234 380 183 -55.0 230 106 111 5 0.90 4.0 MRRC26-115 521941 961985 298 132 -55.0 230 74 80 6 6.20 4.8











and 65 72 7 0.80 5.6 MRRC26-137 521927 961972 299 60 -54.8 230 33 42 9 1.20 7.2 MRRC26-138 523092 960302 375 135 -55.3 230 114 117 3 2.70 2.4 MRRC26-143 522569 960932 380 120 -55.1 230 50 58 8 3.40 6.4 MRRC26-160 522732 960810 363 112 -55.0 230 18 21 3 1.79 2.6

Table 1: Marahui Project Significant Results

(0.3 g/t Au lower cut off; minimum width 3m with 3m max internal waste)

Figure 2: Marahui Project Drillhole Location Plan

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Conclusions

Initial RC drilling at Marahui has confirmed gold-bearing vein mineralisation within a northwesterly-trending shear corridor approximately 200 m wide and extending for more than 4km. Mineralisation occurs in a subvertical, en-echelon vein array, with results to date suggesting apparent strike continuity of up to 700 m for individual veins and estimated true widths of up to approximately 7m.

Thor has completed 171 RC drillholes testing the interpreted shear zone. The program is ongoing and assays remain pending, to be released as received. Significant intersections include 6m at 6.20g/tAu from 74m in MRRC26-115, 6m at 5.60g/tAu from 129 m in MRRC26-008 and 8m at 3.40g/t Au from 50m in MRRC26-143. These intervals are downhole lengths.

With approximately 30% of the overall geological trend tested by drilling, considerable scope remains for further exploration. Additional discrete geochemical anomalies have already been identified and are scheduled for drill testing in the coming months, providing a clear pipeline of follow-up targets. These encouraging results reinforce Marahui's potential within Thor's exploration portfolio in Côte d'Ivoire and provide a strong foundation for the next phase of work. The potential for a future standalone operation remains subject to further exploration and technical and economic evaluation.

Qualified Person

The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire. Thor Explorations holds:

a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria

a 100% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal

a 100% interest in the Guitry Gold Project Côte d'Ivoire

additional exploration tenure in Nigeria, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire, comprising wholly and majority-owned interests

Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.

Segun Lawson

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The securities to be offered in the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, a U.S. person, except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented constitutes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially form the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to fully finance the Project, to bring the Project into operation or to produce gold from the Project, and the use of the proceeds. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Appendix 1

Marahui Drillhole Summary

Hole ID East North RL Depth (m) Dip Azi-muth From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/tAu) True Width (m) MRRC26-001 522820 960490 371 102 -55.0 50 87 90 3 0.40 2.4 MRRC26-002 522850 960514 377 114 -53.1 234 7 14 7 0.80 5.6











And 24 30 6 0.30 4.8











And 44 48 4 0.90 3.2 MRRC26-003 522783 960461 366 168 -54.4 51 111 114 3 0.70 2.4 MRRC26-004 522884 960540 386 150 -53.9 231 65 68 3 0.90 2.4











And 104 107 3 1.30 2.4 MRRC26-005 522554 960795 366 156 -54.6 51 81 85 4 0.70 3.2 MRRC26-006 522594 960826 371 90 -52.2 50 57 61 4 0.40 3.2 MRRC26-007 522629 960853 374 90 -52.7 231 nsr







MRRC26-008 522667 960881 379 152 -54.4 229 93 99 6 0.60 4.8











And 129 135 6 5.60 4.8 MRRC26-009 522356 961085 344 82 -53.8 50 23 28 5 0.30 4.0











And 31 34 3 0.40 2.4 MRRC26-010 522388 961110 344 90 -52.8 231 35 41 6 0.40 4.8 MRRC26-011 522315 961055 343 150 -52.8 50 nsr







MRRC26-012 522428 961140 348 156 -54.0 231 0 3 3 0.90 2.4











And 40 49 9 5.40 7.2 MRRC26-013 522462 961176 350 157 -54.9 231 nsr







MRRC26-014 522504 961210 352 146 -52.5 230 nsr







MRRC26-015 522537 961238 352 102 -54.5 230 nsr







MRRC26-016 522583 961267 349 100 -52.8 230 nsr







MRRC26-017 522031 961596 313 86 -53.4 232 nsr







MRRC26-018 522002 961575 314 80 -54.4 49 nsr







MRRC26-019 521963 961547 317 105 -55.5 49 24 28 4 0.50 3.2 MRRC26-020 522075 961629 310 102 -53.3 231 nsr







MRRC26-021 521611 962175 312 84 -55.0 50 40 45 5 2.00 4.0 MRRC26-022 521639 962199 312 84 -54.9 231 22 25 3 2.30 2.4 MRRC26-023 521682 962230 311 90 -54.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-024 522781 960462 366 50 -52.5 230 nsr







MRRC26-025 522764 960447 365 60 -61.0 232 nsr







MRRC26-026 522746 960435 364 60 -54.8 232 nsr







MRRC26-027 522727 960422 361 106 -53.7 231 nsr







MRRC26-028 522687 960390 356 105 -53.8 230 nsr







MRRC26-029 522643 960355 353 102 -53.5 231 nsr







MRRC26-030 522595 960319 349 106 -54.5 229 nsr







MRRC26-031 522870 960429 368 100 -52.7 11 nsr







MRRC26-032 522878 960480 375 100 -55.0 10 nsr







MRRC26-033 522888 960535 386 100 -53.8 11 nsr







MRRC26-034 522551 960283 345 100 -54.1 232 nsr







MRRC26-035 522549 960282 345 114 -50.7 51 nsr







MRRC26-036 522509 960758 359 78 -53.6 230 nsr







MRRC26-037 522561 960292 346 108 -54.5 51 nsr







MRRC26-038 522467 960726 355 100 -54.4 230 nsr







MRRC26-039 522162 960492 335 120 -54.7 50 nsr







MRRC26-040 522210 960528 339 32 -53.6 230 nsr







MRRC26-041 522247 960558 342 74 -53.7 230 nsr







MRRC26-042 522281 960584 343 105 -53.8 230 nsr







MRRC26-043 522324 960615 346 72 -54.7 230 nsr







MRRC26-044 522365 960650 348 108 -56.3 230 nsr







MRRC26-045 522410 960686 350 100 -52.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-046 522555 960795 366 100 -57.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-047 522707 960916 378 97 -55.0 230 28 32 4 0.50 3.2 MRRC26-048 522755 960953 367 100 -52.6 230 nsr







MRRC26-049 522059 960802 338 102 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-050 522023 960767 335 90 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-051 521982 960737 332 102 -55.0 230 77 82 5 0.40 4.0











And 95 98 3 0.80 2.4 MRRC26-052 523165 960227 378 100 -55.0 230 75 80 5 3.60 4.0 MRRC26-053 523127 960196 374 100 -55.0 230 35 43 8 3.60 6.4 MRRC26-054 523094 960169 371 102 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-055 523056 960139 368 120 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-056 523256 959862 387 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-057 523220 959830 382 108 -55.0 230 44 47 3 0.40 2.4 MRRC26-058 523182 959801 378 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-059 523142 959771 374 105 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-060 521524 962106 314 108 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-061 521602 962335 316 118 -55.0 230 109 114 5 0.50 4.0 MRRC26-062 521561 962304 317 100 -55.0 230 25 30 5 1.70 4.0 MRRC26-063 521529 962280 317 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-064 521485 962246 318 105 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-065 521568 962142 313 102 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-066 521482 962075 313 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-067 521434 962039 314 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-068 520174 963503 338 110 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-069 520215 963537 336 102 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-070 520367 963654 332 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-071 521610 962175 312 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-072 520409 963689 331 100 -55.0 230 49 52 3 0.80 2.4 MRRC26-073 520459 963723 331 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-074 520320 963615 333 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-075 523210 960262 381 100 -55.0 230 96 100 4 0.50 3.2 MRRC26-076 523259 960290 387 102 -55.0 230 13 16 3 0.90 2.4 MRRC26-077 523447 960001 404 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-078 523404 959977 397 99 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-079 523506 960031 416 110 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-080 523363 959939 392 104 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-081 523520 959274 392 108 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-082 523482 959249 383 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-083 523552 959309 399 102 -55.0 230 93 96 3 5.00 2.4 MRRC26-084 523476 959612 396 102 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-085 521947 960713 330 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-086 521912 960862 331 100 -55.0 230 59 63 4 0.60 3.2 MRRC26-087 523517 959642 393 102 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-088 523565 959681 378 102 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-089 523613 959722 374 130 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-090 523316 959896 388 102 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-091 523299 960330 401 105 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-092 523345 960365 417 114 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-093 523387 960400 429 104 -55.0 230 86 89 3 1.00 2.4 MRRC26-094 523665 959755 364 102 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-095 523610 959339 418 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-096 523654 959373 423 102 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-097 522247 961366 325 104 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-098 522294 961400 326 102 -55.1 230 85 90 5 2.50 4.0 MRRC26-099 521902 961957 299 102 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-100 521855 961918 300 108 -55.1 230 nsr







MRRC26-101 521812 961880 301 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-102 521768 961844 302 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-103 522479 961537 327 100 -55.0 230 91 97 6 0.40 4.8 MRRC26-104 522433 961503 329 117 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-105 522386 961468 328 102 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-106 522350 961441 329 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-107 522203 961327 328 122 -55.0 230 7 10 3 0.60 2.4 MRRC26-108 522157 961294 328 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-109 522890 961059 351 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-110 522847 961022 353 104 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-111 522798 960987 359 102 -55.0 230 49 54 5 0.50 4.0 MRRC26-112 522934 960545 393 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-113 522980 960587 406 162 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-114 523190 960234 380 183 -55.0 230 106 111 5 0.90 4.0











And 146 149 3 1.00 2.4 MRRC26-115 521941 961985 298 132 -55.0 230 65 72 7 0.80 5.6











And 74 80 6 6.20 4.8 MRRC26-116 522033 962053 297 110 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-117 522634 961301 343 108 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-118 521997 962019 297 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-119 522125 961667 314 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-120 523031 960618 419 106 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-121 523036 961621 323 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-122 522949 961550 322 102 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-123 522997 961585 322 93 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-124 520371 962979 339 150 -55.1 230 nsr







MRRC26-125 520296 962931 343 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-126 520052 964055 328 153 -54.7 230 nsr







MRRC26-127 520011 964019 330 100 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-128 522227 961478 321 137 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-129 522187 961440 320 112 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-130 522310 961287 332 112 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-131 522272 961251 333 100 -55.1 230 nsr







MRRC26-132 522866 960654 402 150 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-133 522827 960622 391 133 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-134 522778 960587 375 50 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-135 523048 960261 369 75 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-136 523268 960190 386 200 -54.8 230 nsr







MRRC26-137 521927 961972 299 60 -54.8 230 33 42 9 1.20 7.2 MRRC26-138 523139 960338 379 191 -52.4 228 65 69 4 0.40 3.2 MRRC26-139 523092 960302 375 135 -55.3 230 114 117 3 2.70 2.4 MRRC26-140 523224 960155 379 150 -53.1 229 40 43 3 0.40 2.4 MRRC26-141 521869 962053 302 120 -54.0 232 nsr







MRRC26-142 521907 962085 302 195 -55.0 230 nsr







MRRC26-143 522569 960932 380 120 -55.1 230 50 58 8 3.40 6.4 MRRC26-144 522604 960966 388 141 -54.7 230 nsr







MRRC26-145 521889 962067 302 130 -55.4 230 nsr







MRRC26-146 522034 961923 303 160 -49.9 230 nsr







MRRC26-147 521993 961895 302 60 -49.6 230 nsr







MRRC26-148 521833 962156 280 150 -50.1 230 nsr







MRRC26-149 521795 962125 281 108 -55.2 230 nsr







MRRC26-150 521770 962232 283 140 -49.7 230 nsr







MRRC26-151 521730 962201 283 52 -54.6 230 27 31 4 0.50 3.2 MRRC26-152 521754 962220 288 112 -49.6 230 nsr







MRRC26-153 522090 961848 287 147 -50.1 230 nsr







MRRC26-154 522050 961819 284 54 -54.5 230 nsr







MRRC26-157 522528 960909 351 72 -49.8 230 nsr







MRRC26-155 522161 961780 290 140 -54.6 230 nsr







MRRC26-156 522161 961780 290 62 -54.9 231 nsr







MRRC26-158 522699 960784 350 120 -53.3 230 nsr







MRRC26-159 522575 961063 345 150 -55.0 230 15 18 3 0.51 2.6 MRRC26-160 522732 960810 363 112 -55.0 230 18 21 3 1.79 2.6 MRRC26-161 522576 961114 352 130 -49.5 200 nsr







MRRC26-162 521651 962376 278 150 -55.0 230 results pending





MRRC26-163 521698 962410 289 100 -55.0 230 results pending





MRRC26-164 521446 962612 310 140 -55.0 230 results pending





MRRC26-165 521408 962568 312 80 -55.0 230 results pending





MRRC26-166 521144 962873 322 60 -55.0 230 results pending





MRRC26-167 521184 962900 340 126 -55.0 230 results pending





MRRC26-168 521224 962935 311 102 -55.0 230 results pending





MRRC26-169 520859 963280 303 116 -55.0 230 results pending





MRRC26-170 520819 963251 311 60 -55.0 230 results pending





MRRC26-171 521364 962548 302 66 -55.0 230 results pending







NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR

DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

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