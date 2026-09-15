The intellectual property dispute between the world's leading solar tracking manufacturers has escalated into a full-scale legal battle. On September 9, GameChange Solar Corp., a subsidiary of GameChange Energy, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Nextpower Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. The countersuit comes three months after Nextpower initiated legal proceedings against GameChange on June 1. "Nextpower invests heavily in the development of our best-in-class solar tracker products, and we treat intellectual property very seriously," said Dan Shugar, founder ...

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