Conceptually, The smarter E Europe is geared toward solar energy, energy storage, electric mobility, and grid technology. That covers nearly all aspects of the energy transition. Why is a special exhibit like Renewables 24/7 still needed at an exhibition like this? Tim Meyer: Although The smarter E Europe is divided into different exhibitions for different sectors, it is not a "system-level" event that demonstrates the interplay of the entire energy system. It is precisely this systemic question that we have long neglected in political discussions surrounding the energy transition: truly explaining ...

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