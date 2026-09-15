As early as 2023, clean energy industry exhibition group The smarter E Europe declared that it was "dedicated to a round-the-clock renewable energy supply." A special exhibit at its 2026 event in Munich, Germany, focused on the technologies and projects ready to make this a reality. Over the next few days, pv magazine will publish a series of highlights from the exhibition and expert discussion on the topic of Renewables 24/7. Showcasing 24/7 renewable energy systems lines up well with the The smarter E Europe's overall concept and the way it has developed alongside the renewable energy industry. ...

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