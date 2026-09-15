Experienced and accomplished enterprise technology executive to lead the next stage of AI-driven growth for the company's mission-critical infrastructure software platform

Adabas Natural (A&N) today announced the appointment of Hans Roth as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1. The appointment marks a defining moment as A&N enters its next chapter positioned for sustained, accelerating growth.

Following the carveout of webMethods, StreamSets, Alfabet, Cumulocity, TrendMiner, and ARIS from Software GmbH, A&N is now back to its original roots as the multi-decade leading mission-critical database and infrastructure software suite.

Roth joins from Red Hat, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and previously led Red Hat's EMEA services business. Before joining Red Hat, Roth served as Vice President of the service delivery unit at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise for central Europe.

"I'm thrilled to help build on A&N's decades-strong foundation of mission-critical reliability and to drive continued growth, serving a customer base that entrusts us with operating the systems on which their businesses depend," said Roth. "I am excited to build on a long track-record of innovation and product offerings that enable our customers to succeed with AI solutions around their core systems. This is a rare opportunity to lead a proven, resilient business into its next stage of growth and it is an honor to lead this chapter."

Under Roth's leadership, A&N will deepen its investment in AI-driven capabilities and product launches, designed to help customers extend and evolve their most critical systems with greater speed and confidence and enable seamless integration with AI deployments.

"Hans is the right leader for A&N as the company embarks on a new era of accelerated growth and innovation. His operational expertise and relentless focus on delivering innovation for customers is precisely what A&N needs at this juncture," said Christian Lucas, Managing Partner of Silver Lake and Chairman of the Board of Software GmbH. "We remain committed to investing in A&N's world-class platform and look forward to partnering with Hans and the team as they build on the company's strong foundation with a clear focus on enabling seamless AI deployments for its customers."

About Adabas Natural

Adabas Natural (A&N) is a leader in mission-critical, high-performance non-relational transactional database and application software suite. With its own programming language and development environment and best-in-class performance and reliability, A&N processes billions of transactions for essential business and government processes across platforms, including mainframe, Linux, and the Cloud.

For more information, visit www.softwareag.com and follow on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914066094/en/

Contacts:

Latika Shah, Edelman Smithfield

+44 (0)7950 671 948

latika.shah@Edelmansmithfield.com