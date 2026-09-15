Industrial-grade 3D vision with on-camera processing

Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) company and global innovator of imaging solutions, announces Perciva ToF, its new industrial grade 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera. Designed for reliable operation in demanding environments, Perciva ToF combines high-performance depth sensing, on-camera processing, and flexible integration for a wide range of applications, including logistics, robotics, inspection, and surveillance.

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Teledyne e2v's Perciva ToF camera delivers reliable 3D depth sensing for industrial applications.

Powered by Teledyne e2v's Hydra3D+ CMOS image sensor, Perciva ToF combines 832 x 600 pixel resolution with patented HiRho technology, which increases FFxQE at near-infrared wavelengths while maintaining excellent MTF and modulation contrast. Its 10 µm three-tap pixel architecture captures more light, enabling longer operating distances, reliable detection of low-reflectivity materials, and motion-artifact-free imaging of fast-moving objects. This enables accurate, dependable 3D measurements, even in high-speed industrial applications.

Perciva ToF has been engineered to deliver robust performance in challenging conditions, including varying outdoor illumination and interference caused by other systems, without requiring interconnecting cameras. Factory calibration and embedded processing simplify system integration by providing depth maps and point cloud data directly through the camera's GigE interface.

The camera's industrial design and embedded intelligence enable developers and system integrators to deploy 3D vision capabilities more quickly in applications requiring reliable depth measurement and real-time performance.

See Perciva ToF in action at VISION in Stuttgart, Germany, from October 6-8, 2026. Visit us in Hall 8, Booth 8B10, or contact us online for more information.

Documentation and samples are available upon request.

About Teledyne Vision Solutions

Teledyne Vision Solutions offers the world's most comprehensive, vertically integrated portfolio of industrial and scientific imaging technology. Aligned under one umbrella, Teledyne DALSA, e2v CMOS image sensors, FLIR IIS, Lumenera, Photometrics, Princeton Instruments, Judson Technologies, Acton Optics, and Adimec form an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience and best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest sensing and related technology portfolio in the world. Teledyne offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

About Teledyne

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com