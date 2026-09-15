The partnership gives Volpato a verified framework to protect his likeness, voice, and biometric data while unlocking athlete-approved AI campaigns worldwide.

Callandor has partnered with rising Italian-Australian football talent Cristian Volpato. Volpato is joining Callandor's AI intellectual property platform to secure and commercialize his digital identity in elite sports, alongside the release of an exclusive launch video.

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Football Star Cristian Volpato Partners With Callandor to Take Control of His AI Identity

Volpato is utilizing Callandor's AI Rights Registry to create a verified record of consent, permissions, licensing terms, and authorized AI uses relating to his "Digital DNA." This comprises his likeness, voice, biometric profiles, and performance data. Through this framework, Volpato can license authenticated, athlete-approved AI experiences to brands and global fan bases while preserving creative control over how his identity is used.

As part of the partnership launch, Callandor and Volpato have unveiled an official AI-generated video demonstrating how an athlete-controlled digital identity can be activated creatively while remaining within approved usage rights.

WATCH: Official AI Digital Twin Reveal Video on Instagram

The framework bridges the gap left by traditional sports-licensing contracts, which were rarely structured for deepfakes or synthetic media. With a single verified capture, Volpato can now deploy official digital twins for global, multilingual brand campaigns while keeping strict authorization rules built into every deal.

"Cristian represents the future of football, not just in his performance on the pitch, but in how modern athletes manage and scale their brands," said Michael Fisk, Co-Founder CEO of Callandor. "Registration is the front door. Behind it is a new revenue engine: official digital twins, licensed campaigns, and AI fan experiences that pay athletes every time their identity works. The need is urgent, and athletes like Cristian are leading the charge."

"We are entering an era where an athlete's likeness can be replicated instantly and at global scale," said Guglielmo Cardente, Co-Founder and CMO of Callandor. "Protection is foundational, but the real breakthrough is what control unlocks: official digital twins that can speak to every fan in their own language, and AI experiences created within rules set by the athlete. We want AI to scale an athlete's identity without taking control away from them."

About Callandor

Callandor is the global leader in Sports AI Intellectual Property, providing the essential infrastructure for the registration, protection, ownership, and commercialization of digital likeness and performance data. www.callandorgroup.com

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