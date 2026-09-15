My Community Bank announces a new partnership with NotifyNOW, a service of Phillips Cohen Associates, to streamline end-of-life admin

announces a new partnership with NotifyNOW, a service of Phillips Cohen Associates, to streamline end-of-life admin My Community Bank customers can now inform other UK service providers of a death via NotifyNOW's technology

NotifyNOW exclusively licensed by Phillips Cohen Associates partners with its first credit union

Leading bereavement notification service NotifyNOW, a service of Phillips Cohen Associates, has formed a new partnership with Brent Shrine Credit Union, trading as My Community Bank, to streamline the administrative burden for families reporting the death of a customer.

The partnership is designed to make one of life's most difficult administrative tasks easier by providing families and executors with a secure and straightforward way to notify My Community Bank and 1,600 other financial institutions with a single click online.

Ricky Essex, Chief Operating Officer at My Community Bank says: "Dealing with the financial affairs of someone who has died can be an incredibly difficult and emotional experience. Our partnership with NotifyNOW will make it simpler for families and representatives to tell us when a member has passed away, reducing unnecessary administration and helping us respond quickly, sensitively and appropriately.

"This partnership reflects My Community Bank's commitment to putting members and their families at the heart of how we design our services, particularly when they may need understanding and support the most.

"It will help us receive notifications earlier and more consistently, enabling accounts to be identified promptly, inappropriate communications or collections activity to be stopped, and the appropriate bereavement process and support to begin sooner."

NotifyNOW helps reduce duplication, minimises delays and supports financial organisations in responding to bereavement cases more efficiently. Grieving families benefit from having a clear, accessible process at a time when they may be coping with significant emotional and practical challenges.

Nick Cherry, Divisional CEO at Phillips Cohen Associates, says: "My Community Bank is taking active steps to support bereaved customers and their families at a time when they need additional support.

"We know how stressful grieving families find it when having to inform multiple financial organisations, utility companies and service providers in the aftermath of a death.

"We hope the NotifyNOW service offers some peace of mind to customers and that other credit unions will follow My Community Bank's lead to enhance bereavement care across the sector."

When someone contacts My Community Bank to report the death of a customer, a link on their website will offer access to NotifyNOW. They will then be asked to upload customer details.

This enables NotifyNOW to inform over 1,600 companies, including financial institutions, utility companies, service providers and mobile phone companies, in one go, saving grieving families from having to make many separate calls and repeat information to each individual company.

Phillips and Cohen is the sole licensee of the NotifyNOW platform which is owned by The Estate Registry.

About My Community Bank

Brent Shrine Credit Union trading as My Community Bank is a UK credit union providing responsible and accessible financial services to its members. As a member-owned organisation, we are committed to delivering fair outcomes, supporting members through all stages of their financial lives, and providing services built around their needs.

Brent Shrine Credit Union trading as My Community Bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

About Phillips Cohen Associates: Phillips Cohen Associates, Ltd. built its reputation in the credit industry by providing specialized compassionate engagement services to clients. Focusing on customer care, compliance, and innovation, Phillips Cohen Associates, Ltd. delivers solutions that support businesses while maintaining sensitivity and professionalism in all interactions.

About The Estate Registry

The Estate Registry was created by a team of professionals with experience throughout the USA, Canada and the UK. We identified the challenges of estate management as an area where individuals and organisations could benefit from services that help automate and smooth the transition of assets to beneficiaries, making the process simple and straightforward.

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