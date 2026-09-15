IQPC Exchange to Bring Together the UK's Leading Data and AI Executives to Tackle Financial Services' Biggest Transformation Challenges

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDO BFSI Exchange UK 2026, taking place 9-10 November 2026 at the Hilton Syon Park, will convene senior data, analytics, AI and governance leaders from across banking, financial services, insurance, asset management and pensions to address the industry's most pressing challenges and opportunities.

Held as an exclusive, invitation-only event, the Exchange will gather an elite group of 70 senior executives responsible for shaping data strategy, AI adoption, governance frameworks and enterprise transformation programmes across the financial services sector.

This year's theme - "From Data Debt to Data Dividend: Cracking BFSI's AI & Governance Challenges" - will allow attendees to explore how organisations can move beyond AI experimentation and deliver measurable business value, establish effective governance models, modernise data foundations and prepare for the future operating model of AI-enabled enterprises.

"We want to create an environment where people are willing to lift the curtain and have honest conversations about the things that are and aren't working," said Event Director, Martina Hollbacher. "The aim is for attendees to brainstorm with peers and to leave with tangible ideas and next steps that they can take back to office to make a measurable difference in the near future."

The two-day programme will feature senior executives and industry experts from leading organisations including HSBC, Admiral Group, Schroders, Legal & General, Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority, Deutsche Bank, UBS, Northern Trust, Mosaic Insurance and Bank of Ireland.

Key discussion topics include:

Proving AI value and scaling beyond pilots

Governing data and risk management in an AI-driven enterprise

Modernising data foundation to go from fragmentation to intelligence

Planning the future operating model

About IQPC Exchange

Unlike traditional conferences, Exchanges are designed around peer-to-peer engagement with C-suite level peers, featuring interactive think tanks, roundtable discussions, curated one-to-one business meetings and live benchmarking opportunities. The format enables delegates to engage in candid discussions with peers facing similar strategic and operational challenges.

For more information about the CDO BFSI Exchange UK 2026, including speaking, sponsorship and attendance opportunities, visit the event website or contact the Exchange team.

Event Details

Event: CDO BFSI Exchange UK 2026

Date: 9-10 November 2026

Venue: Hilton London Syon Park, London, UK

Explore 2026 Event Guide: https://bit.ly/4xaMcGt

*Attendance is subject to seniority and suitability checks

Media Contact

Sophia Stockden

Marketing Executive

IQPC Exchange

Email: sophia.stockden@iqpcexchange.com

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