Docusign, Inc.: Docusign Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Integrated Signing Workflow Software 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the leader in Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM), today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Integrated Signing Workflow Software Vendor Assessment (Doc U53014325, August 2026).

The Docusign IAM platform unifies and automates every stage of the agreement lifecycle from intake and contract creation to identity verification, e-signature, and ongoing management of executed agreements. With AI built for agreements, Docusign helps organizations understand what's in their contracts and act on those insights, helping over 1.9 million businesses worldwide accelerate deals, reduce risk, and maximize productivity.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "The IAM platform represents Docusign's effort to extend the product beyond transactional signing into agreement lifecycle management, supported by AI-based contract analysis and workflow orchestration." It also says, "Docusign is a relevant option for organizations that weigh broad market recognition, a large pre-built integration library, and access to a platform spanning eSignature and agreement lifecycle management."

"Docusign's new platform evolution, framed as Intelligent Agreement Management, reflects how AI-powered contract management is reshaping enterprise workflows," said Andrew Gens, research analyst for AI software at IDC. "This MarketScape identified how Docusign's ecosystem and AI and automation investments are core enablers for their customers to unlock high value data trapped within contracts"

"We believe being named a Leader in this IDC MarketScape is strong validation for our Intelligent Agreement Management vision," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "Agreements are the foundation of business, yet traditional processes leave valuable data locked inside static files. Our IAM platform empowers organizations to turn agreement friction into business results, delivering tangible ROI and efficiency across teams like legal, sales, procurement, and HR."

Among Docusign's key strengths, the IDC MarketScape cited breadth of the agreement lifecycle platform as well as its scale, contract AI, and ecosystem depth:

Scale and ecosystem depth: Docusign's broad installed base and library of over 1,000 prebuilt integrations affect enterprise procurement in practical terms. Internal stakeholders and counterparties are often already familiar with the platform, and integration into systems such as Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft, Google, and Coupa is well documented and broadly supported by systems integrator partners.

Docusign's broad installed base and library of over 1,000 prebuilt integrations affect enterprise procurement in practical terms. Internal stakeholders and counterparties are often already familiar with the platform, and integration into systems such as Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft, Google, and Coupa is well documented and broadly supported by systems integrator partners. Breadth of the agreement life-cycle platform: Docusign has extended its platform to cover pre-execution and post-execution agreement management, AI-assisted contract analysis, and automated workflow orchestration. For organizations that want to consolidate agreement creation, signing, and life-cycle management under one vendor rather than assembling separate tools, this functional breadth can cover most of that scope directly.

A complimentary copy of the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Integrated Signing Workflow Software 2026 Vendor Assessment excerpt is available here. To learn more about Docusign IAM, visit our website.

This recognition comes alongside other recent honors including Docusign being named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Software and Telecommunications companies in America for three years in a row and featured in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list of 2026 and Fortune's Future 50 list of companies with the greatest long-term growth prospects.

Docusign recently announced the general availability of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, extending agreement intelligence to any AI agent through a single, open interface. During the latest earnings call, Docusign disclosed strong customer growth, accelerating to over 1.9 million customers for its second fiscal quarter (ended July 31, 2026).

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the circles. Vendor year-over-year growth rate relative to the given market is indicated by a plus, neutral or minus next to the vendor name.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.9 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's AInative IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

media@docusign.com

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