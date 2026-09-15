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PR Newswire
15.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Airports Council International World Calls for Modernisation of Outdated Airport Slot System Stifling Competition and Costing Passengers

The trade association of the world's airports is calling for a modernised, transparent and collaborative approach to ensure scarce airport capacity is used efficiently, market access remains competitive and slot allocation keeps pace with increasing passenger demand.

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airports Council International (ACI) World, the trade association of the world's airports, today released a white paper calling for the modernisation of the global airport slot allocation system. The white paper details how an outdated regulatory framework, designed more than 50 years ago, is forcing the aviation industry into inefficient compromises, creating barriers to socio-economic competitiveness and connectivity.

The foundational framework managing slot allocation has not kept pace with aviation's dynamic growth and transformation. With the number of the world's most congested, slot-restricted airports surging by over 25% in the last decade alone, and global passenger traffic projected to nearly double by the mid-2040s, the capacity crisis continues to accelerate. ACI World is calling on regulators to engage with the industry to address the issue and modernise the slot allocation system before the capacity crunch escalates further.

"We are trying to run a 2026 aviation industry on a 1970s operating system," said Justin Erbacci, Director General of ACI World. "Airports are doing their best to operate within an outdated regulatory framework, but the reality is that these inflexible rules and practices are preventing the industry from adapting to modern passenger demands, providing competitive fares and building resilient networks. ACI World urges regulators to sit down with the industry and finally deliver the overdue upgrade that our passengers deserve."

Get details from the rest of the media release here on ACI's warning on the scale of the challenge and how it makes it difficult for the market to evolve.

About ACI

Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world's airports, is a federated organization comprising ACI World, ACI Africa, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, ACI EUROPE, ACI Latin America and the Caribbean and ACI North America. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. As of January 2026, ACI serves 811 members, operating over 2,200 airports in more than 160 countries worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airports-council-international-world-calls-for-modernisation-of-outdated-airport-slot-system-stifling-competition-and-costing-passengers-302878330.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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