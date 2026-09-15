ANTHBOT N8 Brings 4-in-1 Robotic Lawn Care, Secures International Design Recognition

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANTHBOT N8 robotic lawn mower is now available, combining mowing, collecting, mulching and sweeping to handle different lawn conditions and seasonal needs in one solution. From collecting grass clippings and fallen leaves to finely mulching fresh cuttings, N8 reduces the follow-up work involved in lawn maintenance. Its design has earned international recognition, including Finalist at the 2026 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), Platinum at the French Design Awards, and Gold at the MUSE Design Awards. N8 is available through ANTHBOT's official website and Amazon, starting at €1,599 in Europe and $1,699 in the U.S.

From Automated Mowing to More Flexible Lawn Care

Robotic mowers have made routine grass cutting increasingly autonomous, but lawn care involves more than mowing alone. Throughout the grass growth seasons from spring to autumn, homeowners may need to collect heavier clippings, mulch finer grass back into the lawn, or clear fallen leaves.

N8 brings these needs together with four integrated functions-mowing, collecting, mulching and sweeping. Its Cyclone System uses airflow from the spinning blades to lift clippings into a 23-liter collection bag, while its Particle System finely mulches grass and distributes it back across the lawn. In sweeping mode, N8 cuts and collects fallen leaves before they enter the bag, making more efficient use of its capacity. When the bag needs emptying, a built-in sensor prompts N8 to travel to a dumping point designated in the ANTHBOT app, empty its load and resume work with minimal manual handling.

Built for Real-World Yards

N8 is also designed for real-world yards, where uneven terrain, slopes, trees and changing lawn layouts can make autonomous navigation challenging. Its Full-Band RTK positioning and Dual Vision work together to support stable navigation across different lawn environments, while its low center of gravity and large off-road wheels provide greater stability on uneven terrain. Through the mobile app, homeowners can manage schedules, cutting heights and lawn-care routines.

About ANTHBOT

ANTHBOT develops intelligent robotic mowers that make lawn care easier and more effortless. Guided by its mission of "Invisible in the yard. Reclaim your time," the brand brings autonomous lawn care to homeowners in more than 30 countries. ANTHBOT is a top-selling robotic lawn mower brand on Amazon Germany with products also available through major European retailers including BAUHAUS, Boulanger, Elkjøp, Salling Group, and Landi. For more information, visit anthbot.com.

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