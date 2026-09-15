Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Hydro's Investor Day, London

Hydro is pleased to invite investors, analysts, financial media and other stakeholders to its Investor Day on November 25, 2026.

The event will be held at Euston Square 30, London NW1 2FB, with the alternative of joining virtually. Please note that virtual attendees will not have the opportunity to ask questions in the Q&A session.

Agenda

Presentations and Q&A in the Euston room

08:30 Registration

09:00 Presentation from CEO and CFO followed by Q&A sessions

11:30 Lunch

12:30 Roundtable with CEO and CFO, exclusively for sell-side analysts

All times in GMT

Please register your participation by November 3, by submitting the 'Registration form.'

Virtual attendees can follow the presentation and Q&A sessions via the webcast.

Hydro looks forward to welcoming you to our Investor Day in London.

Best regards,

for Norsk Hydro ASA

Gerd Aalborg Aas

SVP Group Finance & Investor Relations

+47 91305534

Gerd.Aalborg.Aas@hydro.com

Valentina Gandolfi

Investor Relations Manager

+47 95882355

Valentina.Gandolfi@hydro.com