Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Hydro's Investor Day, London

Hydro is pleased to invite investors, analysts, financial media and other stakeholders to its Investor Day on November 25, 2026.
The event will be held at Euston Square 30, London NW1 2FB, with the alternative of joining virtually. Please note that virtual attendees will not have the opportunity to ask questions in the Q&A session.
Agenda
Presentations and Q&A in the Euston room
08:30 Registration
09:00 Presentation from CEO and CFO followed by Q&A sessions
11:30 Lunch
12:30 Roundtable with CEO and CFO, exclusively for sell-side analysts
All times in GMT
Please register your participation by November 3, by submitting the 'Registration form.'
Virtual attendees can follow the presentation and Q&A sessions via the webcast.
Hydro looks forward to welcoming you to our Investor Day in London.
Best regards,
for Norsk Hydro ASA
Gerd Aalborg Aas
SVP Group Finance & Investor Relations
+47 91305534
Gerd.Aalborg.Aas@hydro.com
Valentina Gandolfi
Investor Relations Manager
+47 95882355
Valentina.Gandolfi@hydro.com