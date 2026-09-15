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WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 09:41
7,886 Euro
-1,15 % -0,092
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8767,89809:42
0,0000,00009:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 08:10 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Hydro's Investor Day, London

Hydro is pleased to invite investors, analysts, financial media and other stakeholders to its Investor Day on November 25, 2026.

The event will be held at Euston Square 30, London NW1 2FB, with the alternative of joining virtually. Please note that virtual attendees will not have the opportunity to ask questions in the Q&A session.

Agenda
Presentations and Q&A in the Euston room
08:30 Registration
09:00 Presentation from CEO and CFO followed by Q&A sessions
11:30 Lunch
12:30 Roundtable with CEO and CFO, exclusively for sell-side analysts
All times in GMT

Please register your participation by November 3, by submitting the 'Registration form.'
Virtual attendees can follow the presentation and Q&A sessions via the webcast.
Hydro looks forward to welcoming you to our Investor Day in London.

Best regards,
for Norsk Hydro ASA

Gerd Aalborg Aas
SVP Group Finance & Investor Relations

+47 91305534
Gerd.Aalborg.Aas@hydro.com

Valentina Gandolfi
Investor Relations Manager
+47 95882355
Valentina.Gandolfi@hydro.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.