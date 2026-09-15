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ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 08:26 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Agility Online, Ltd: AgilityPortal Expands Frontline Communications, Giving Hourly Workers Faster Access to Critical Workplace Updates

New mobile-first communication capabilities help organisations reach frontline employees with targeted announcements, secure chat, essential documents and two-way feedback in one platform.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / AgilityPortal, the employee communication and digital workplace platform, today announced an expanded Frontline Communications solution designed to help employers keep hourly, deskless and shift-based workers informed, connected and able to act on important workplace updates.

For organisations with employees working across sites, departments and varying shift patterns, communication is often fragmented. Important information may be sent by email to employees without regular inbox access, shared verbally during handovers, posted in busy group chats, or left on noticeboards that are easy to miss.

AgilityPortal brings company announcements, targeted employee updates, secure one-to-one and group chat, discussion spaces, documents, forms, surveys, employee directories and mobile access into one connected workplace platform. This gives frontline workers a simpler way to receive the information relevant to their role, location or department, while giving HR, operations and internal communications teams a more consistent way to reach the workforce.

The need is clear. McKinsey Global Institute has found that knowledge workers can spend up to 28% of their working week searching for and gathering information. For frontline teams, where work is often time-sensitive and employees may not have regular desktop access, unclear communication can lead to missed updates, duplicated questions and unnecessary operational delays.

"With frontline teams, the challenge is rarely that employers have nothing to say. It is making sure the right person receives the right update at the right time-and has a simple way to respond or take the next step," said Jessica Jones, Director of AgilityPortal. "Our Frontline Communications solution gives organisations one secure place to share important news, support two-way conversations and keep workplace knowledge accessible on mobile, wherever employees are working."

AgilityPortal's Frontline Communications capabilities help organisations:

  • Send targeted announcements to specific employee groups, roles, locations or departments.
  • Give workers mobile access to workplace updates, chat, documents and knowledge.
  • Support secure direct messages, group chats, threaded replies and team discussions.
  • Provide one central place for policies, procedures, forms, training resources and operational information.
  • Collect feedback through surveys, polls, forms and employee discussions.
  • Help managers and employees find the right colleague through searchable employee directories and organisation charts.
  • Apply role-based access controls so sensitive information is shared appropriately.

The solution is designed for organisations that need to communicate with employees beyond the traditional desk and inbox, including teams in retail, hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, facilities, field service and other operational environments.

Strong employee communication also supports the wider employee experience. Gallup research has reported that highly engaged business units experience lower absenteeism and stronger performance outcomes than less engaged teams. While technology alone cannot create engagement, giving employees reliable access to workplace information and a voice in the conversation is an important foundation.

Unlike standalone messaging tools, AgilityPortal connects everyday employee conversations with the information people need to find again: company news, documents, policies, forms, tasks, recognition, learning resources and team spaces. This helps organisations avoid a common communication problem-important updates disappearing inside fast-moving chat channels.

"Frontline employees should not have to rely on personal messaging apps, word of mouth or a manager being available at the exact moment they need an answer," added Jones. "They deserve a reliable digital workplace that keeps them informed, included and connected to the organisation."

AgilityPortal Frontline Communications is available as part of the AgilityPortal digital workplace platform. Organisations can learn more or request a demonstration at https://agilityportal.io/product/request-a-demo.

About AgilityPortal

AgilityPortal is a leader in all-in-one employee communication and digital workplace that helps organisations connect office-based, remote and frontline employees. The platform brings together announcements, chat, knowledge, documents, forms, surveys, tasks, employee directories, learning, collaboration spaces and mobile access in one secure environment. Learn more at https://agilityportal.io/product/intranet-software-for-small-business

Media Contact

Organization: Agility Online, Ltd
Contact Person Name: Jessica Jones
Website: https://agilityportal.io
Email: media@agilityportal.io
Contact Number: +442032390240
Address: 20-22 Wenlock Rd
Address 2: London
City: London
State: England
Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Agility Online, Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/agilityportal-expands-frontline-communications-giving-hourly-workers-f-1221069

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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