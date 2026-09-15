Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of SEB S.A. (Paris:SK), meeting yesterday evening under the chairmanship of Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, unanimously decided, on the recommendation of the Governance and Remuneration Committee, to appoint Loïc Moutault as Chief Executive Officer of Groupe SEB, effective October 1, 2026.

He will succeed Stanislas de Gramont, who will remain in office up to and including September 30, 2026.

The separation of the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is maintained. Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise remains Chairman of the Board of Directors.

This appointment opens a new stage in Groupe SEB's development, in keeping with the strategic priorities already under way: the Rebound plan remains the Group's roadmap, and its implementation continues in line with both annual and medium-term objectives.

A recognized international business leader, Loïc Moutault has more than thirty years of experience within a major global group. He spent the most of his career with the Mars group, where he notably served as President of Royal Canin, then as Global President of Mars Petcare.

Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Stanislas de Gramont for his commitment to Groupe SEB and for the work he accomplished with our teams during his tenure.

The Board has chosen Loïc Moutault to lead the Group's next stage of development. His international experience, his deep knowledge of global brands and consumers, and his ability to mobilize and transform complex organizations will be major assets.

The Rebound plan is under way and starting to deliver results. With Loïc, we intend to return to our profitable growth trajectory, step up the activation of our innovations, and prepare the Group's next stage of development.

Loïc has the full confidence of the Board of Directors."

Stanislas de Gramont said:

"It has been an honor to lead Groupe SEB and to work alongside our teams. I want to pay tribute to their commitment, their professionalism and their loyalty to the Group.

I am proud of what we have accomplished together and of the transformations undertaken over these years. The Group has powerful brands, remarkable industrial know-how and deeply committed teams around the world.

I wish Loïc Moutault and all our teams every success in the next stage."

Loïc Moutault said:

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors and Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise for their confidence.

It is an honor to join Groupe SEB, a French family-owned industrial company that has become a global leader through the strength of its brands, its capacity for innovation and the expertise of its teams.

My priority will be to meet with the Group's employees, customers and partners.

I am joining a Group that has already embarked on a major transformation. Together with the leadership team and all our employees, we will carry forward the Rebound plan and the priorities already under way, with determination, with the ambition to accelerate its execution, strengthen profitable growth, step up the activation of our innovations, and prepare Groupe SEB's next stage of development together."

BIOGRAPHY OF LOÏC MOUTAULT

Loïc Moutault has more than thirty years of international experience in consumer goods and in leading a major global group.

He joined the Mars group in 1995 and began his career in finance roles, before taking on various management responsibilities in Europe and Asia.

After heading Mars Petcare in Germany, he took charge of Royal Canin for the Asia-Pacific region in 2013.

In 2014, he was appointed Global President of Royal Canin. Over the following eight years, he oversaw the company's international development and transformation.

In 2022, he became Global President of Mars Petcare, one of the Mars group's leading global businesses.

Over the course of his career, he has developed in-depth experience in international growth, global brands, innovation, business model transformation and the management of multicultural teams.

Loïc Moutault is a graduate of Burgundy School of Business.

He will take up his position as Chief Executive Officer of Groupe SEB on October 1, 2026.

Next key dates 2026 22 October after market closes 9M 2026 sales and financial data Next key dates 2027 24 February pre-market 2026 Sales and results

Find us at www.groupeseb.com

World reference in Small Domestic Equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 45 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated revenue of €8.2bn in 2025 and has 32,000 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914552378/en/

Contacts:

Analyst/Investor Relations

Groupe SEB

Investor Relations and Financial Communications Dept.

Raphaël Hoffstetter

Guillaume Baron

comfin@groupeseb.com

Tel.: +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Department

Cathy Pianon

Inès Carrayrou

presse@groupeseb.com

Tel.: +33 (0) 6 79 53 21 03

Tel.: +33 (0) 6 32 01 54 17

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

Clémence Vermersch

caroline.simon@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

cvermersch@image7.fr