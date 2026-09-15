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WKN: 855689 | ISIN: SE0000115446 | Ticker-Symbol: VOL1
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 09:30
29,410 Euro
-1,37 % -0,410
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,26029,27009:46
29,26029,27009:46
PR Newswire
15.09.2026 08:36 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Volvo Trucks electric range wins 'International Truck of the Year 2027' award

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks has received the prestigious industry award for its full electric range. This is the company's eighth win, and the second time Volvo FH Electric has won the International Truck of the Year, recognizing electric transport as a viable option for more applications than ever before.

Offering a driving range of up to 700 km*, Volvo Trucks' heavy-duty electric line-up has been selected as International Truck of the Year 2027. This includes Volvo FH, FM, FMX Electric, and FH Aero Electric. The new electric range offers increased range, improved payload, and reduced charging time compared to previous models. It is designed for demanding regional and long-haul transport, city distribution, construction, and utility work.

The jury praised the way Volvo has developed its electric portfolio beyond a single vehicle or application. They particularly highlighted how a combination of longer range, different cab and chassis configurations and different solutions can be tailored to a variety of transport assignments.

"The Volvo Trucks winning range represents a major evolution of their battery-electric heavy-duty offering. With the new electric range, the company demonstrates how quickly battery-electric heavy-duty transport is moving from individual applications towards a comprehensive transport solution," says Florian Engel, Chairman, International Truck of the Year.

Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks, accepted the award last night during the prize ceremony at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany.

"I am very proud that we once again get recognized for our electric solutions. We see a great demand for our new electric trucks, and the order book is almost full. This award proves that Volvo Trucks is a trusted industry leader within electromobility. The new range makes it possible for even more operations to choose zero tailpipe emission transport," commented Roger Alm.

Electric trucks in daily operations
Since 2019, 7,000 electric Volvo trucks have driven 500 million kilometers worldwide. Today, nearly 2,000 customers in more than 50 countries trust electric Volvo trucks in their daily operations.

A complete electric truck program
Volvo Trucks has a broad electric line-up with a total of eight electric truck models designed to handle a wide variety of transport assignments. During seven years of electrification, the company has built strong expertise in optimizing the installed energy usage, charging, and service of electric trucks.

The International Truck of the Year
The International Truck of the Year organization was launched in 1977 and is made up of 24 commercial vehicle journalists from major trucking magazines throughout Europe. The annual award is given to the truck introduced in the market in the previous 12 months that has made the most significant contribution to road transport efficiency. Several key criteria are evaluated, including technological innovation, comfort, safety, drivability, energy efficiency, environmental 'footprint', and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

https://www.truck-of-the-year.com/

Volvo Trucks previous International Truck of the Year awards
2024 Volvo FH Electric
2014 Volvo FH
2000 Volvo FH Series
1994 Volvo FH Series
1986 Volvo FL Series
1984 Volvo F10
1979 Volvo F7

*Range depends on external conditions such as the weather and wind resistance, as well as other factors such as the total weight of the truck and the driver's performance.

Read the press release about the new electric truck range here
Read more about the new electric truck range here

September 15 2026

LINK to high-resolution images

Press images and films are available in the Volvo Trucks Mediahub

CONTACT:
Helena Lind
Public Relations Manager, Volvo Trucks
helena.lind@volvo.com
+46 765 536257

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/r/volvo-trucks-electric-range-wins--international-truck-of-the-year-2027--award,c4395214

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6667/4395214/4268902.pdf

Volvo Trucks_press release_Truck of the year

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-new-electric-range,c3564280

Volvo new electric range

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-fh-aero-electric-with-extended-range,c3564281

Volvo FH Aero Electric with extended range

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-fmx-electric,c3564282

Volvo FMX Electric

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-fh-electric-smaller,c3564284

Volvo FH Electric smaller

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-fm-electric,c3564285

Volvo FM Electric

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-awarded-truck-of-the-year-at-iaa,c3564924

Volvo awarded Truck of the Year at IAA

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-wins-truck-of-the-year,c3564934

Volvo wins Truck of the Year

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volvo-trucks-electric-range-wins-international-truck-of-the-year-2027-award-302878563.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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