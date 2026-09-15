Partnership extends iPayLinks' cross-border payment capabilities with modern processing, 3DS and fraud monitoring

Thredd, the AI-first issuer processing platform, today announced that iPayLinks, a leading cross-border payment and capital settlement platform, has selected Thredd to power its new Mastercard virtual commercial debit card programme.

The programme, expected to launch by the end of Q3, extends iPayLinks' cross-border proposition into card issuing, giving its customers a fast, secure way to move and spend funds across markets. Through the partnership, iPayLinks acts as the self-issuer and retains control of its card programme and spend controls, while Thredd delivers the processing layer, including: BIN and programme set-up, 3D Secure, and fraud and transaction monitoring, all through a single, cloud-native platform built for speed to market and scale.

"iPayLinks has built a comprehensive platform that helps businesses simplify the movement and management of funds across borders," said Damien Gough, Head of APAC, at Thredd. "The addition of virtual commercial debit cards represents a natural extension of that proposition, giving iPayLinks and its customers another secure and efficient payment option. We are pleased to support the launch with the scalable processing infrastructure, fraud monitoring and payments expertise needed to operate a modern commercial card programme."

"Businesses operating internationally need payment solutions that are secure, flexible and designed around the realities of cross-border commerce," said Gunther Zhen, Founder and CEO at iPayLinks. "By working with Thredd, we are expanding the capabilities available through the iPayLinks platform and creating a more complete payment experience for our customers."

The partnership also reinforces Thredd's continued growth across Asia Pacific, where it supports fintechs and payment providers seeking to launch card propositions designed for regional and international use cases. Through its global platform, scheme connectivity and local payments expertise, Thredd enables clients to bring debit, prepaid, credit and virtual card programmes to market and scale them across multiple geographies.

About iPayLinks

iPayLinks is a leading cross-border payment service provider in China. By building a global one-stop cross-border payment and fund clearing and settlement platform, it helps cross-border enterprises to conduct global capital collection and payment, currency exchange and distribution in an efficient and succeed way. iPayLinks currently has 4 payment licenses and set up disbursement in multiple countries. The company has 15 offices across Hong Kong, Singapore, United Kingdom, and United States, and supports 22 mainstream settlement currencies. iPayLinks serves 150 countries and regions, and 200,000 users across their network.

iPayLinks is committed to empowering cross-border companies with financial technology for global business development, and to becoming a cross-border fund guardian in the era of digital economy. Currently, iPayLinks has received several rounds of funding from world-renowned investment institutions such as Vision Plus Capital, Tencent, Lenovo, Phoenix Xiangshui and Kairos Fund, and has maintained PCI-DSS Level 1 certification the most advanced security certification in international card payment schemes for eleven consecutive years, as well as ISO/IEC 27001 information security management system certification. For many years, the company has been honored as one of the 'KPMG China FinTech 50' and 'Forbes China High Growth Gazelles 100'.

For more information visit www.ipaylinks.com

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 50+ countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.ai

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Contacts:

Simeon Lando

Chief Marketing Officer

press@thredd.com