Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announced the expansion of its automotive-grade inertial measurement unit (IMU) portfolio with the introduction of three new 6-axis modules. IMUs are the sensors that let a device detect motion, tilt and orientation without external references, the same basic function as a smartphone's screen-rotation sensor, but built to a different standard. The modules feature automotive-grade reliability engineered to survive years inside a car engine bay, combined with a level of precision, thanks to factory calibration, that goes well beyond consumer-grade sensors.

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Quectel launches new IMU sensor modules to help OEMs reduce risk and accelerate development and TTM

Leading the announcement is the LUA501RA, a compact, high-performance IMU developed in accordance with safety standard ISO 26262. The company has also introduced the LUA300C and LUA301C, factory-calibrated IMU modules offering customers additional mechanical mounting options.

Designed for functional-safety-critical applications

Though built to automotive-grade standards, the LUA501RA is designed for motion-sensing applications well beyond the car, targeting automotive ADAS and ADCU systems, machine control, and industrial automation, high-precision GNSS/INS navigation, autonomous mobile robots, unmanned vehicles, and industrial robotics.

Built around Bosch's SMI270 chip, the module integrates a 3-axis gyroscope and 3-axis accelerometer in a compact 11.5 mm 19.5 mm 12.0 mm footprint weighing approximately 8.0 g. In applications such as automated excavator-arm control, the module provides calibrated 6-axis IMU data (3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope). The host system can use this data to estimate tilt and orientation, supporting machinery control with reduced manual input.

Every LUA501RA module is individually factory-calibrated, with its own unique compensation parameters for bias error over temperature, scale factor error, and sensor misalignment. Customers receive a ready-to-use, calibrated IMU rather than a raw sensor that would require extensive system-level characterization and compensation. This approach significantly reduces integration complexity, lowers engineering costs, and shortens product development cycles.

The module's temperature-dependent bias is individually compensated across a wide operating range of -40°C to +105°C, delivering stable, accurate inertial measurements in underhood, exterior automotive, and outdoor industrial environments.

"In the ADAS domain, Quectel provides automotive-grade GNSS solutions together with IMU technology, giving customers the positioning and motion-sensing capabilities needed for increasingly sophisticated vehicle applications," said Windy Fang, GNSS Product Director, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "With our new IMU modules, we are expanding this portfolio with pre-qualified, production-ready solutions that combine factory calibration with a functional-safety development pedigree, helping engineers accelerate development and reduce risk on the path to production."

Expanded portfolio offers mounting flexibility

Alongside the LUA501RA, Quectel introduced the LUA300C and LUA301C, automotive-grade, compact, factory-calibrated 6-axis IMU modules built around ST's ASM330LHB chip. Every gyroscope and accelerometer parameter, bias error over temperature, scale factor error, and misalignment error, is precision-trimmed and factory calibrated during production, giving customers a ready-to-integrate, consistent IMU without the complexity of discrete sensor designs.

The LUA300C uses pin-mounting, while the LUA301C offers screw-mounting for different mechanical integration. Both modules offer the same electrical performance and calibration approach, while differing in size and weight. The compact LUA300C measures 18.8 mm 10.4 mm 11.1 mm and weighs approximately 2.4 g, while the LUA301C measures 19.5 mm 11.5 mm 12.0 mm and weighs approximately 8 g.

Together, the three modules give customers a broader set of automotive-grade IMU options, different sensor platforms, footprints, and now an ASIL-B development pedigree option, to match specific program, footprint, and functional-safety requirements from a single, established Tier 1-scale module supplier.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 8,900 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration. With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn

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Contacts:

Media contact: media@quectel.com