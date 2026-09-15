For three and a half centuries, the Opéra national de Paris has been the heartbeat of the performing arts world. To ensure this storied past remains accessible to future audiences, the Opéra is partnering with Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) to preserve, digitize, and enhance access to the institution's visual collections. Drawing on Iron Mountain's 75-year history of innovation, specialized expertise, and the Insight DXP suite of solutions, the Opéra will make select heritage assets more accessible to future audiences through a digital legacy.

As the Opéra's Technology and Heritage Valorization Partner, Iron Mountain will support a program that combines cataloguing, on-site digitization and digital access to some of the Opéra's assets, starting with the high-fidelity capture of its performance posters, which will be made available as a digital experience. By digitizing these assets, the partnership will support the preservation, documentation and accessibility of these collections and unlock new ways for the public to engage with the institution's rich heritage.

"Our partnership with Iron Mountain is a key to the Opéra national de Paris' commitment to modernize, protect, and ensure access to our cultural heritage for future generations," said Alexander Neef, General Director of the Opéra national de Paris. "By integrating Iron Mountain's technological capabilities into our preservation strategy, we are not just preserving history, we are ensuring that the Opéra's 350-year legacy remains an accessible resource for the global stage for years to come."

Once digitized, these posters can move beyond the constraints of their physical format to be explored, shared and brought to life through new digital experiences. This gives the Opéra's visual heritage a new life, making it more accessible to wider audiences. Through Iron Mountain's digital platform, everyone will be able to browse the entire collection of digitized posters in high fidelity directly from the Opéra's website.

"The heritage of an institution like the Opéra is a precious legacy that we must constantly strive to elevate," emphasizes Louis Henocq, President of Iron Mountain France. "As we celebrate European Heritage Days this month, the importance of making our history accessible to everyone resonates with particular strength. We are incredibly proud to support the Opéra's ambition by mobilizing our full range of expertise, from the preservation of historical records to digital innovation, to ensure these masterpieces continue to inspire future generations."

Learn more about how Iron Mountain can help with heritage preservation.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) partners with more than 240,000 customers across 61 countries, including approximately 95% of the Fortune 1000. We serve as the trusted guardians of what matters most, helping unlock what's possible. By connecting physical, digital, and intelligent workflows, our lifecycle solutions help organizations realize enterprise value at scale. From complex challenges across information management and digital transformation to data security, data centers, and asset lifecycle management, we empower organizations to navigate an ever-changing landscape to prepare for tomorrow's possibilities. Our longstanding commitment to safety, security, sustainability, and continuous innovation defines everything we do.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit www.IronMountain.com.

About the Opéra national de Paris

The Opéra national de Paris is a public institution whose mission is to make works of operatic and choreographic heritage accessible to the widest possible audience; to promote the creation and performance of contemporary works; to contribute to the training and professional development of singers, dancers and vocal coaches; and to support the development of opera and dance in France and internationally.

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