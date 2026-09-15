Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today introduces the QLM290P, a smart antenna device that consolidates high-precision GNSS/RTK positioning, LoRa connectivity and global LTE connectivity, including a direct path to RTK correction services, onto a single pre-validated PCBA, providing developers with an integrated platform for precise positioning and both short- and long-range communications.

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Quectel QLM290P consolidates high-precision GNSS, RTK and LTE design onto a single ready-to-integrate platform

Designed for organizations building robotics, precision agriculture, mining, surveying, and autonomous driving systems, the platform eliminates the time-consuming effort of designing, integrating, and validating separate GNSS RF circuitry, antenna subsystems, and cellular communication modules.

"The QLM290P represents a shift in how companies can approach high-precision positioning product development," said Windy Fang, GNSS Product Director, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "Instead of spending months on RF design, antenna selection, and system validation, our customers can now drop a fully integrated, validated platform into their product and move straight to differentiation. That's the difference between being first to market and watching competitors get there first."

Building a high-precision positioning product ordinarily means designing GNSS RF circuitry, tuning an antenna, and integrating a separate cellular subsystem for RTK correction data, then validating it all together, a process that drains engineering resources and adds technical risk. The QLM290P collapses these efforts into a single, ready-to-integrate platform, enabling customers to start from a working positioning solution rather than from individual components.

Integrated cellular connectivity provides a direct path to NTRIP/RTK correction services, eliminating the need for a separate communications subsystem and simplifying field deployment.

The platform can be configured as either a base station or a rover station via the embedded LTE module, making it adaptable across different applications and regional requirements, whether a manufacturer is building autonomous tractors for precision agriculture, survey-grade equipment for civil engineering, or navigation systems for mining vehicles.

For a robotics company developing autonomous outdoor navigation systems, for example, the QLM290P means engineering teams can focus on application-layer software and system integration rather than wrestling with RF design and antenna tuning.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 8,900 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn

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Contacts:

Media contact: media@quectel.com