Holiston Media Ltd: Holiston Media Names The Winners At The Global Forex Awards 2026 - Retail

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 winners have been announced in the Global Forex Awards 2026 - Retail, following a record year for the awards.
Now in their eighth year, the Global Forex Awards - Retail recognise excellence across the international retail forex industry, with awards presented globally and across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).
More than 25,000 public votes were cast this year, taking the number of verified votes across all Holiston Media awards to nearly 295,000.
Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media, said: "This year's winners demonstrate the strength and depth of the global retail forex industry. It is great to see established names alongside new winners, all recognised by traders and industry peers."
Global Winners
Best Affiliate Marketing Program - Century Financial
Best AI Algo Trading Company - ehamarkets
Best AI Trading Tools - AvaTrade
Best CFD Provider - EBC Financial Group
Best Client Fund Safety - Loyal Primus
Best Client Trading Experience - Eightcap
Best Copy Trading Platform - EC Markets
Best Crypto & TradFi Broker - PrimeXBT
Best Customer Service - Trade Nation
Best Educational Resources - FxPro
Best Fintech Broker - Deriv
Best Gold Trading Broker - EC Markets
Best Introducing Broker Programme - OneRoyal
Best Low Spread Broker - EC Markets
Best Media Provider - Game Changers Magazine
Best Mobile Trading Platform / App - FOREX.com
Best MT5 Broker - Switch Markets
Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform - IG
Best Partnership Programme - Switch Markets
Best Trade Execution - My Maa Markets
Best Trading App for Beginners - PU Prime
Best Trading Environment - Loyal Primus
Best Trading Experience - Mitrade
Best Trading Platform - Trade Nation
Best Trading Support - Century Financial
Best Trading Tools - Switch Markets
Best Value Broker - FP Markets
Best VPS for Traders - ForexVPS
Global Broker of the Year - XMTrading
Most Competitive Broker - ZXCM
Most Reliable Broker - Hantec Markets
Most Transparent Broker - Tickmill
Most Trusted Broker - XMTrading
Africa Winners
Best Broker - Trade W
Best CFD Broker - iFX Brokers
Best Client Trading Experience - FXTM
Best Copy Trading Broker - eToro
Best Customer Support - IC
Best Introducing Broker Programme - iFX Brokers
Best Mobile Trading Platform - SimpleFX
Best MT5 Broker - Pepperstone
Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform - RaiseFX
Best Trading Platform - SimpleFX
Best Trading Support - iFX Brokers
Most Innovative Broker - IC
Most Reliable Broker - Exness
Most Transparent Broker - OnsaFX
Most Trusted Broker - PrimeXBT
Asia Winners
Best Affiliate Program - Markets4you
Best Broker - Bold Prime
Best CFD Broker - Eightcap
Best Client Trading Experience - Scope Markets
Best Copy Trading Broker - eToro
Best Customer Support - XMTrading
Best Introducing Broker Programme - Axi
Best Low Spread Broker - IUX
Best Mobile Trading Platform - Fusion Markets
Best MT5 Broker - Scope Markets
Best Partnership Programme - Exness
Best Trading Support - Olymptrade
Best Trading Platform - VSTAR.com
Most Innovative Platform - Axiory
Most Reliable Broker - Axiory
Most Transparent Broker - FP Markets
Most Trusted Broker - Trade W
Europe Winners
Best Affiliate Program - Axi
Best Broker - FxPro
Best CFD Broker - Libertex
Best Client Trading Experience - XTB
Best Copy Trading Broker - eToro
Best Introducing Broker Programme - RoboForex
Best MT5 Broker - Fusion Markets
Best Trading App - Capital.com
Best Trading Platform - Capital.com
Best Trading Support - RoboMarkets
Most Reliable Broker - XTB
Most Transparent Broker - Tickmill
Most Trusted Broker - FOREX.com
Latin America Winners
Best Affiliate Program - AvaTrade
Best Broker - Axi
Best CFD Broker - Switch Markets
Best Client Trading Experience - iFOREX
Best Copy Trading Platform - eToro
Best Customer Support - Pepperstone
Best Introducing Broker Programme - Exness
Best Mobile Trading Platform - Libertex
Best MT5 Broker - FxPro
Best Partnership Programme - 4XC
Best Trading Platform - STARTRADER
Best Trading Support - xlence
Most Reliable Broker - Tickmill
Most Transparent Broker - FP Markets
Most Trusted Broker - OneRoyal
MENA Winners
Best Broker - ZXCM
Best CFD Broker - FOREX.com
Best Client Trading Experience - Scope Markets
Best Copy Trading Platform - eToro
Best Customer Support - equiti
Best Introducing Broker Programme - STARTRADER
Best Low Spread Broker - Axi
Best Mobile Trading Platform - FxPro
Best MT5 Broker - Scope Markets
Best Partnership Programme - Exness
Best Trading Platform - Pepperstone
Best Trading Support - equiti
Most Reliable Broker - ADSS
Most Transparent Broker - CFI
Most Trusted Broker - My Maa Markets
Supported by
4XC, AvaTrade, Axi, Axiory, Bold Prime, Century Financial, Deriv, EBC Financial Group, EC Markets, EHA Markets, Eightcap, FOREX.com, ForexVPS, FP Markets, Hantec Markets, Loyal Primus, Mitrade, My Maa Markets, Olymptrade, OneRoyal, PrimeXBT, PU Prime, RaiseFX, SimpleFX, Switch Markets, Trade Nation, Trade W, XMTrading and ZXCM.
About Holiston Media
Founded in 2018, Holiston Media operates five international financial-services awards: Global Forex Awards - Retail, Global Forex Awards - B2B, Online Money Awards, Global Crypto Awards and Professional Trader Awards.
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