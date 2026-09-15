Holiston Media Ltd: Holiston Media Names The Winners At The Global Forex Awards 2026 - Retail

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 winners have been announced in the Global Forex Awards 2026 - Retail, following a record year for the awards.

Now in their eighth year, the Global Forex Awards - Retail recognise excellence across the international retail forex industry, with awards presented globally and across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

More than 25,000 public votes were cast this year, taking the number of verified votes across all Holiston Media awards to nearly 295,000.

Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media, said: "This year's winners demonstrate the strength and depth of the global retail forex industry. It is great to see established names alongside new winners, all recognised by traders and industry peers."

Global Winners

Best Affiliate Marketing Program - Century Financial

Best AI Algo Trading Company - ehamarkets

Best AI Trading Tools - AvaTrade

Best CFD Provider - EBC Financial Group

Best Client Fund Safety - Loyal Primus

Best Client Trading Experience - Eightcap

Best Copy Trading Platform - EC Markets

Best Crypto & TradFi Broker - PrimeXBT

Best Customer Service - Trade Nation

Best Educational Resources - FxPro

Best Fintech Broker - Deriv

Best Gold Trading Broker - EC Markets

Best Introducing Broker Programme - OneRoyal

Best Low Spread Broker - EC Markets

Best Media Provider - Game Changers Magazine

Best Mobile Trading Platform / App - FOREX.com

Best MT5 Broker - Switch Markets

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform - IG

Best Partnership Programme - Switch Markets

Best Trade Execution - My Maa Markets

Best Trading App for Beginners - PU Prime

Best Trading Environment - Loyal Primus

Best Trading Experience - Mitrade

Best Trading Platform - Trade Nation

Best Trading Support - Century Financial

Best Trading Tools - Switch Markets

Best Value Broker - FP Markets

Best VPS for Traders - ForexVPS

Global Broker of the Year - XMTrading

Most Competitive Broker - ZXCM

Most Reliable Broker - Hantec Markets

Most Transparent Broker - Tickmill

Most Trusted Broker - XMTrading

Africa Winners

Best Broker - Trade W

Best CFD Broker - iFX Brokers

Best Client Trading Experience - FXTM

Best Copy Trading Broker - eToro

Best Customer Support - IC

Best Introducing Broker Programme - iFX Brokers

Best Mobile Trading Platform - SimpleFX

Best MT5 Broker - Pepperstone

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform - RaiseFX

Best Trading Platform - SimpleFX

Best Trading Support - iFX Brokers

Most Innovative Broker - IC

Most Reliable Broker - Exness

Most Transparent Broker - OnsaFX

Most Trusted Broker - PrimeXBT

Asia Winners

Best Affiliate Program - Markets4you

Best Broker - Bold Prime

Best CFD Broker - Eightcap

Best Client Trading Experience - Scope Markets

Best Copy Trading Broker - eToro

Best Customer Support - XMTrading

Best Introducing Broker Programme - Axi

Best Low Spread Broker - IUX

Best Mobile Trading Platform - Fusion Markets

Best MT5 Broker - Scope Markets

Best Partnership Programme - Exness

Best Trading Support - Olymptrade

Best Trading Platform - VSTAR.com

Most Innovative Platform - Axiory

Most Reliable Broker - Axiory

Most Transparent Broker - FP Markets

Most Trusted Broker - Trade W

Europe Winners

Best Affiliate Program - Axi

Best Broker - FxPro

Best CFD Broker - Libertex

Best Client Trading Experience - XTB

Best Copy Trading Broker - eToro

Best Introducing Broker Programme - RoboForex

Best MT5 Broker - Fusion Markets

Best Trading App - Capital.com

Best Trading Platform - Capital.com

Best Trading Support - RoboMarkets

Most Reliable Broker - XTB

Most Transparent Broker - Tickmill

Most Trusted Broker - FOREX.com

Latin America Winners

Best Affiliate Program - AvaTrade

Best Broker - Axi

Best CFD Broker - Switch Markets

Best Client Trading Experience - iFOREX

Best Copy Trading Platform - eToro

Best Customer Support - Pepperstone

Best Introducing Broker Programme - Exness

Best Mobile Trading Platform - Libertex

Best MT5 Broker - FxPro

Best Partnership Programme - 4XC

Best Trading Platform - STARTRADER

Best Trading Support - xlence

Most Reliable Broker - Tickmill

Most Transparent Broker - FP Markets

Most Trusted Broker - OneRoyal

MENA Winners

Best Broker - ZXCM

Best CFD Broker - FOREX.com

Best Client Trading Experience - Scope Markets

Best Copy Trading Platform - eToro

Best Customer Support - equiti

Best Introducing Broker Programme - STARTRADER

Best Low Spread Broker - Axi

Best Mobile Trading Platform - FxPro

Best MT5 Broker - Scope Markets

Best Partnership Programme - Exness

Best Trading Platform - Pepperstone

Best Trading Support - equiti

Most Reliable Broker - ADSS

Most Transparent Broker - CFI

Most Trusted Broker - My Maa Markets

Supported by

4XC, AvaTrade, Axi, Axiory, Bold Prime, Century Financial, Deriv, EBC Financial Group, EC Markets, EHA Markets, Eightcap, FOREX.com, ForexVPS, FP Markets, Hantec Markets, Loyal Primus, Mitrade, My Maa Markets, Olymptrade, OneRoyal, PrimeXBT, PU Prime, RaiseFX, SimpleFX, Switch Markets, Trade Nation, Trade W, XMTrading and ZXCM.

About Holiston Media

Founded in 2018, Holiston Media operates five international financial-services awards: Global Forex Awards - Retail, Global Forex Awards - B2B, Online Money Awards, Global Crypto Awards and Professional Trader Awards.

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