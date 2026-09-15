Geotab Inc.; Geotab Inc.: Geotab launches Investigations and new safety capabilities to help fleets make every journey safer

New solutions make it easier for fleet managers to surface risk, investigate incidents and take targeted action

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IAA HANNOVER -- Every journey matters, to the driver making it, the business depending on it and the family waiting at the end of it. As fleets navigate rising operating costs and increasing road risk, Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights, today announced a new suite of safety capabilities designed to help fleet managers turn complex data into clear, targeted action. The announcements include Geotab Investigations, a unified solution for resolving road incidents, alongside expanded video coaching, a redesigned Safety Overview Page and new violation detection.

Safety is a growing priority for fleets. According to a Geotab survey, 95% of European fleet professionals believe the risk of driving collisions has increased over the past five years. For fleet leaders, supporting drivers requires more than monitoring past behavior. It requires timely intelligence that helps identify risk, prioritise coaching and measure improvement while keeping drivers at the center of every safety program.

"Every journey matters, and behind every data point is a driver whose safety and wellbeing deserve attention," said Aaron Jarvis, Vice President EMEA at Geotab. "Our latest safety capabilities help fleet managers move from reviewing disconnected information to taking focused action. By bringing risk insights, coaching workflows and investigation tools together, Geotab makes it easier for safety teams to understand what is happening across their fleets and support drivers before risk becomes a collision."

Geotab Investigations: a unified system of record for incident resolution

Fleet organisations regularly need to investigate incidents such as collisions, customer or citizen complaints, property damage and safety violations. These investigations typically involve multiple stakeholders - operations teams, safety managers, insurance providers and legal teams - and the process is often manual and fragmented, creating operational inefficiency alongside legal, compliance and reputational risk.

Geotab Investigations addresses this by bringing existing telematics data into a unified, structured workflow. Rather than assembling evidence across disconnected systems, safety and operations teams can locate incident-related vehicle activity, reconstruct event timelines and attach supporting materials in one place.

"Fleet-related incidents have cost companies billions of dollars in litigation and reputational damage, largely because critical data remains siloed," added Jarvis. "Geotab Investigations changes this by turning raw data into a structured, defensible system of record, providing fleet managers with the intelligence to mitigate risk and the evidence to protect their drivers, operations and bottom line."

Key capabilities of Geotab Investigations include:

Data-driven incident search: Instantly locate all telematics-based vehicle activity associated with an incident using location and time-based search.

Instantly locate all telematics-based vehicle activity associated with an incident using location and time-based search. Event timeline reconstruction: Understand the full sequence of movement by combining trips, driver behavior, speed events and location data to reconstruct a precise timeline of what occurred before, during and after an incident.

Understand the full sequence of movement by combining trips, driver behavior, speed events and location data to reconstruct a precise timeline of what occurred before, during and after an incident. Supporting evidence integration: Attach and organise external materials - notes, emails, reports, documents, photos and video - alongside telematics data to provide the full story behind every event.

Attach and organise external materials - notes, emails, reports, documents, photos and video - alongside telematics data to provide the full story behind every event. Structured case workflow: Create and maintain structured cases with clear stages from open to closed, ensuring incidents are tracked, governed and auditable.

Create and maintain structured cases with clear stages from open to closed, ensuring incidents are tracked, governed and auditable. Review and decision support: Provide stakeholders with complete, time-aligned records that support operational decisions, insurance claims, compliance needs and internal review.

Provide stakeholders with complete, time-aligned records that support operational decisions, insurance claims, compliance needs and internal review. Drivers also benefit directly when incidents are investigated using accurate data, helping fleets determine what actually happened and reducing the risk of incorrect attribution.

Additional safety capabilities

Alongside Investigations, Geotab is announcing three further capabilities that extend its connected safety platform.

Expanded video coaching: Geotab's video coaching platform, developed for the GO Focus Plus and GO Focus Pro, is being extended to Lytx Surfsight AI12 and AI14 and Xirgo KP2 cameras through the Geotab Marketplace, at no additional cost to active subscribers and without hardware changes. Managers can review events in the Geotab platform, use Smart Sequence and Magnitude Ranking to prioritise risk and connect events to the right driver with Smart Driver ID.





Geotab's video coaching platform, developed for the GO Focus Plus and GO Focus Pro, is being extended to Lytx Surfsight AI12 and AI14 and Xirgo KP2 cameras through the Geotab Marketplace, at no additional cost to active subscribers and without hardware changes. Managers can review events in the Geotab platform, use Smart Sequence and Magnitude Ranking to prioritise risk and connect events to the right driver with Smart Driver ID. Safety Overview Page: Set to be introduced as a native part of Geotab's platform, the Safety Overview Page consolidates existing safety insights into one daily-use destination. It provides a 0-100 Safety Metric, peer benchmarking, percentile ranking, high-risk driver prioritisation, behavior trends and plain-language explanations of each metric, helping managers quickly understand fleet safety health and determine where coaching or further investigation is needed.





Set to be introduced as a native part of Geotab's platform, the Safety Overview Page consolidates existing safety insights into one daily-use destination. It provides a 0-100 Safety Metric, peer benchmarking, percentile ranking, high-risk driver prioritisation, behavior trends and plain-language explanations of each metric, helping managers quickly understand fleet safety health and determine where coaching or further investigation is needed. Red-light violation detection: In addition to detecting illegal U-turns, GO Focus Plus and GO Focus Pro cameras now detect red-light violations at signalised intersections, giving safety teams video-backed insights to support targeted coaching.

Results

European fleets are already demonstrating what connected safety intelligence makes possible. Richfords, Safety Champion award recipient at the European Geotab Innovation Awards, recorded a 22% reduction in collision risk and a 59% improvement in safe driving behaviours within two months of deploying Geotab Vitality, generating a 411% return on investment. Barhale, a UK civil engineering contractor, combined Geotab telematics with AI video to reduce preventable collisions by 8.8%, eliminate high-risk drivers entirely and negotiate a 2.7% reduction in insurance premiums, despite 40% fleet growth.

To learn more about Geotab's safety solutions, visit https://www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/safety/

Disclaimer

The Investigations Solution is provided for limited informational purposes only, on an "as is" basis. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, Geotab makes no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, including as to the Solution's fitness for use as evidence or its custodial or data-retention capabilities. The Solution is not an evidence-preservation, legal hold, or custodial service. The Customer is solely responsible for preserving and producing any data or evidence required for litigation or investigation, including all legal hold and chain-of-custody obligations, and Geotab shall not be held liable for any issues arising from use of the Solution during or pending litigation. In the event of potential or actual litigation arising from a collision event, please consult qualified legal counsel. By providing the Solution, Geotab is not providing legal advice or recommendations as to any legal or compliance decisions.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers - from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organisations, including the U.S. federal government, Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations, Geotab's open platform and 700+ partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a single system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

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