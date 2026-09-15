DJI Wins Awards for Osmo Pocket 4P and Osmo 360 II at Europe's IBC 2026

DJI Showcases the Latest Innovative Ronin and Osmo Camera Technologies at IBC 2026

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, has been recognized with multiple awards at the 2026 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC 2026) in Amsterdam. The Osmo Pocket 4P was honored with Best of Show awards from CineD and TVTech and ProVideo Coalition. Furthermore, the DJI Osmo 360 II also earned the Best of IBC 2026 Show award from RedShark News. The SDR Transmission 2, DJI Mic Mini 2S and RS 5 also earned Best of Show nominee recognition from CineD and ProVideo Coalition.

The Osmo Pocket 4P is a dual-lens cinematic pocket gimbal camera that features a 1-inch wide-angle camera with 17-stop dynamic range1 and D-Log 21 for stunning light and shadow, plus a 60mm lens with an f/1.8 aperture for natural portraits. It has been recognized by CineD and TVTech and ProVideo Coalition for its capability to effortlessly achieve cinematic visual effects - from wide-angle cityscapes to delicate portraits, all within its compact design. Through dedicated innovation, this product line evolved into the first Osmo Pocket in 2018, ushering in the era of the pocket camera. Complementing its cutting-edge technology, Osmo Pocket 4P arrives in two exquisitely crafted color options, classic black that exudes understated power and pearl white with a fresh, eye-catching aesthetic.

The DJI Osmo 360 II, DJI's newest 360 camera featuring a 1-inch 8K/60fps imaging sensor, was recognized by RedShark News for its impressive imaging upgrades and expanded creative options for solo shooters and small teams. Featuring the company's latest flagship panoramic imaging, this next-gen technology was built on the expertise DJI has amassed over two decades as an industry game-changer. Osmo 360 II's advanced square HDR image sensor increases sensor utilization by 25%1, reducing power consumption while keeping footage clean and clear, day or night1. Paired with AI SuperNight 2.0, Osmo 360 II captures exceptionally clean low-light shots. In addition to advances in imaging quality, the new 360° camera also features ultra-hard, replaceable lenses1 and 105 GB of built-in storage, allowing creators to shoot fearlessly as they capture every moment - night or day - in stunning detail from every angle.

To learn more about DJI Osmo Pocket 4P and DJI Osmo 360 II, and DJI's other industry-leading products, please visit dji.com.

1All data were measured under controlled conditions. For more information, please refer to the official DJI website.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

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