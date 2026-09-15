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PR Newswire
15.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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EXPO 2027 Belgrade Serbia: EXPO 2027 Belgrade Brings "Visit Serbia" Campaign to Bratislava

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXPO 2027 Belgrade will present Serbia's tourism offering and business opportunities to Slovakia's travel industry at the "Visit Serbia B2B Networking" event on 17 September 2026 at Incheba in Bratislava.

As part of its international roadshow, Serbia is presenting EXPO 2027 Belgrade - the first Specialised Expo to be hosted in Belgrade - across key European markets, showcasing the country as a travel and investment destination ahead of the Expo's opening on 15 May 2027. The event will create opportunities for cross-border partnerships and cooperation.

Igor Kovacevic, Executive Director of EXPO 2027 Belgrade, and Lukáš Parízek, Slovakia's Commissioner General for EXPO 2027 Belgrade, will address representatives of the Slovak tourism industry and business community. The programme will highlight business opportunities through delegation visits and targeted B2B meetings, supported by a digital platform connecting companies.

Serbia and Slovakia: growing economic ties

Bilateral trade reached approximately EUR 1.3 billion in 2025, up 15 percent year-on-year, making Serbia Slovakia's most important Western Balkan trading partner, according to the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs. Slovakia was also the first country to sign a Participation Contract for EXPO 2027 Belgrade.

Event details

  • Event: Visit Serbia B2B Networking
  • Date: Thursday, 17 September 2026, from 10:30 a.m.
  • Venue: Incheba, a.s., Viedenská cesta 3-7, 851 01 Bratislava, Slovakia

The event is co-organized by Slovakia Travel, GoBelgrade, and ATIS.

About EXPO 2027 Belgrade

EXPO 2027 Belgrade is a Specialised Exhibition under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All", taking place from 15 May to 15 August 2027, with more than 135 countries confirmed.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expo-2027-belgrade-brings-visit-serbia-campaign-to-bratislava-302877919.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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