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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 09:10 Uhr
228 Leser
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Dr Frank Müller, Former CEO of Glashütte Original, Joins Haelixa Advisory Board to Accelerate DNA Authentication in Luxury

As Haelixa scales its DNA authentication technology to meet rising demand across the luxury sector, Frank Müller brings watchmaking leadership from A. Lange & Söhne and Swatch Group, and his consultancy, The Bridge To Luxury, to support Haelixa's next phase of growth

Dr Frank Müller (left) and Haelixa CEO Patrick Strumpf
Dr Frank Müller (left) and Haelixa CEO Patrick Strumpf shake hands at Haelixa's headquarters. Courtesy of Haelixa

ZURICH, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haelixa, the Swiss deep tech company behind DNA-based physical authentication technology, today announced the appointment of Dr Frank Müller, former CEO of Glashütte Original and CEO of global consultancy firm The Bridge To Luxury, to its Advisory Board.

Dr Frank Müller is a veteran of the Swiss and German watchmaking industry, with almost three decades of leadership experience in luxury brand management. He served as CEO of Glashütte Original and, prior to that, as Managing Director of A. Lange & Söhne, and held a position on the extended executive management board of Swatch Group AG. Müller holds a doctorate from the University of St. Gallen and today advises international luxury brands, bringing deep expertise in luxury positioning and brand stewardship to Haelixa's advisory board.

His appointment follows Haelixa's launch of ProofDNA, a forensic, DNA-based authentication solution that embeds proof of authenticity directly into watches, jewelry and luxury handbags.

An invisible DNA marker, unique to each brand, is integrated at material level - it cannot be removed, altered or copied, and stays with the product across its entire lifecycle, from production to resale, repair returns and the next generation. Dr Frank Müller's board advisory appointment brings senior luxury management leadership to this expansion, complementing Haelixa's deep scientific expertise.

When authenticity cannot be confirmed with certainty, brand equity erodes, operational risk rises, and consumer trust weakens. According to OECD data, counterfeiting drives an estimated $250 billion in annual losses across the global luxury sector. In Switzerland alone, the watch industry is thought to lose $1.88 billion each year to counterfeit activity.

Haelixa ProofDNA works across high-value goods going beyond existing systems such as Digital Product Passports, NFC or QR codes by embedding proof of authenticity directly into the product itself. A simple surface swab is taken and analyzed on-site, with results available within 30 minutes, delivering clear, binary proof of authenticity. Without costly expert support, brands, retailers and service centers can authenticate products instantly and independently in boutiques, warehouses or return desks.

Dr Frank Müller, former CEO of Glashütte Original, said:
"What convinced me about Haelixa is its simplicity: the proof lives in the material itself, with nothing extra to install or maintain. I'd like to see a swab test become as ordinary a part of authentication as a hallmark once was. Why is that important? The reliable and easy to execute validation of origin will increase consumer trust in the luxury industry's offerings."

Patrick Strumpf, CEO of Haelixa, said the appointment reinforces the company's next phase of growth. "Frank's international experience leading some of the most respected names in fine watchmaking and luxury gives Haelixa direct insight into what Maisons need. We're delighted to have him as an advisor as we grow Haelixa within the luxury, watch and jewellery sector."

-ENDS-

Notes to editors

High-resolution images:
Haelixa Press Kit_Board Advisor Dr Frank Müller

About?Haelixa:?

Founded in Switzerland in 2016 as a spin-off from ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology), Haelixa is a deep tech company using DNA-based technology to verify product origin and authenticity. Haelixa enables independent verification in environments where documentation alone is not sufficient. Its patented DNA marker technology provides luxury brands with scientifically verifiable, product-level proof of origin and authenticity. https://haelixa.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3556f6a6-50d2-428e-840a-5991d7e030bc



Media Contact Aleksandra Purrington Marketing Director, Haelixa AG a.purrington@haelixa.com +41 78 870 45 20

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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