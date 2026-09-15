Quantexa Achieves CIPS Procurement Excellence Standard Award

Recognition from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply confirms Quantexa's procurement function meets internationally respected standards for governance, strategy and performance

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence, today announced it has achieved the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Procurement Excellence Standard Award, an internationally recognized benchmark for procurement and supply-chain functions.

The award follows a rigorous, months-long assessment conducted through the CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme (PEP), in which an independent CIPS reviewer and third-party verifier examined Quantexa's procurement policies, processes and systems against five criteria: leadership and organization, strategy and policy, people, processes and systems, and performance management. The CIPS Awarding Body confirmed that Quantexa met the standard required across all five areas, with the certification valid for two years.

CIPS is the world's largest professional body for procurement and supply, representing more than 200,000 professionals across 150 countries. More than 300 organizations globally have participated in the Procurement Excellence Programme, which independently measures procurement functions against world-class standards of governance, compliance and value delivery.

For Quantexa, the achievement marks a significant milestone for a procurement function built to keep pace with the company's growth. As Quantexa has scaled its Decision Intelligence Platform across financial services, government and insurance customers worldwide, the procurement team has developed the policies and controls needed to manage a complex, global supplier base responsibly and efficiently.

"Achieving the CIPS Procurement Excellence Standard Award is a reflection of the rigor, discipline and ethical standards our procurement team has built into how we work with suppliers globally. This recognition validates that our function is helping to drive Quantexa's growth responsibly."- Ray O'Brien, Chief Operations Officer, Quantexa

"Congratulations to Monica Marria and the Quantexa procurement team on achieving the CIPS Procurement Excellence Standard Award. This is not an easy standard to reach, it requires organizations to demonstrate robust governance and a genuine commitment to ethical, effective procurement from the ground up. Quantexa should be proud of what they've built."- Liz Wade, Procurement Excellence Programme Lead, CIPS

This is excellent external recognition of the significant effort invested across the business to achieve the CIPS Procurement Excellence Standard Award and further reinforces the value and impact of the programme. - Peter Richardson, Business Development Manager, CIPS for Business,

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial and economic crime, risk, fraud, and security. The company has been named as a Decision Intelligence category and innovation leader by all of the major industry analyst firms. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 850 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About CIPS

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) is the world's largest professional body for procurement and supply, representing more than 200,000 professionals in over 150 countries. CIPS's Procurement Excellence Programme is an independent, comprehensive assessment that measures an organization's procurement function against world-class standards, spanning the Standard, Silver, Gold and Platinum award levels. For more information, visit www.cips.org.

Media Inquiries

Michael Lane, Quantexa

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