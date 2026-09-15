There's No One Way to Wear Jewellery: Jeulia Celebrates 12 Years of Self-Expression

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As jewellery becomes increasingly personal, reflecting personality, passions, identity and different expressions of love, Jeulia marks its 12th anniversary by celebrating the evolution of self-expression through its "Pick Your Sparkle" campaign.

Jewellery has long marked life's significant moments, but today it can represent much more than traditional symbols of love or celebration. Consumers are increasingly seeking pieces that feel personal, reflecting who they are, what they love and how they choose to express themselves.

This shift helped shape Jeulia's own evolution. Founded with a focus on distinctive jewellery design, the brand has grown its offering to embrace personalisation, innovative craftsmanship and diverse interpretations of style, love and identity. Today, Jeulia offers approximately 4,000 designs, including more than 500 personalised pieces, and has launched 20 original collections.

To mark its 12th anniversary, Jeulia is celebrating this evolution through 12 designs representing different chapters in its journey, with consumers invited to decide which best captures the spirit of the brand today.

12 designs. 12 years. One evolving idea: jewellery as self-expression.

At the heart of the anniversary campaign is "Pick Your Sparkle", an interactive consumer vote inviting jewellery lovers to choose the design they believe best represents Jeulia's 12-year history.

The 12 designs showcase the many ways jewellery can express individuality, from the playful versatility of the Jeulia Knot Round Cut Sterling Silver Interchangeable Ring Set to personalised pieces such as the Jeulia Move My Way Custom Birthstone Tennis Racket Charm. Artistic, nature-inspired and unconventional designs further reflect Jeulia's evolving approach to jewellery and self-expression.

This evolution is also reflected in Jeulia's latest Until Death Collection, which embraces a darker, more alternative aesthetic and challenges traditional ideas around romantic and bridal jewellery. It celebrates the idea that love and identity can be expressed in many different ways.

Gavin, Founder and Owner of Jeulia, said:

"When we look back at the past 12 years, what stands out most is not simply how our designs have changed, but how the role of jewellery in people's lives has evolved. Jewellery has become increasingly personal. It can represent a memory, a relationship, a passion, an identity or simply a side of yourself that you want to express."

The Jeulia 12th Anniversary campaign is live now and runs until 8 October. To explore the anniversary campaign and take part in Pick Your Sparkle, visit: https://jeulia.io/91yky

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