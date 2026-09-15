Revenio Group Corporation: Revenio updates its strategy for 2027-2029 and provides new financial targets for the strategy period

Revenio Group Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | September 15, 2026 at 09:00:00 EEST

As previously announced, Revenio has undergone a strategic review after the completion of the Visionix acquisition. Revenio's Board of Directors has today approved the company's updated strategy for 2027-2029, along with new financial targets for the strategy period.

Revenio's strategy for 2027-2029 - Leading the shift from vision care to connected eye health

Revenio is one of the leading turnkey solutions providers in the global eye care market. Revenio's addressable market in ophthalmic diagnostic equipment is roughly USD 2.7 billion, with growth supported by powerful megatrends and changing industry dynamics. The need for eye care continues to grow globally, driven by ageing population and increase in lifestyle related diseases, putting pressure on already limited healthcare resources. To help address gaps in eye care capacity, optical retail and optometry are expanding their role in screening and diagnostics, expanding the access to care. This shift means that intelligent eye care systems that improve efficiency, support clinical decision-making and enable earlier diagnosis are becoming increasingly important.

Based on the market development, Revenio's updated strategy focuses on leading the shift from vision care to connected eye health. By joining forces with Visionix in 2026, Revenio significantly broadened its offering and customer reach, particularly in vision care solutions for optical retail, complementing its established presence in diagnostic solutions for optometry and ophthalmology. The combined portfolio covers the entire patient journey from refraction and screening to advanced diagnostics, helping eye care professionals deliver high-quality care more efficiently and across a broader range of care settings. This provides a strong foundation for Revenio to reach more customers, offer more solutions and lead the shift toward connected eye health.

The strategy and its execution are based on four cornerstones:

Advance Clinical Confidence and Workflow Excellence through connected product innovations and workflows that help customers deliver better eye care

through connected product innovations and workflows that help customers deliver better eye care Drive Commercial Excellence through customer-focused go-to-market

through customer-focused go-to-market Scale Operational Excellence with uncompromising quality

with uncompromising quality Develop People & Culture as a foundational strength

The updated strategy is a direct continuation of the previous strategy period 2024-2026, which focused on scaling the business towards connected and predictive eye care pathways. With the new strategic cornerstones and as one combined company after joining forces with Visionix, Revenio is building on the complementary strengths and capabilities to continue sustainable and profitable growth.

Financial targets for 2027-2029

Revenio's Board of Directors has adopted the following financial targets for the new strategy period, reflecting the strategic focus on sustainable and profitable growth:

Organic net sales compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5-10% from 2027 to 2029

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25% by the end of 2029

Revenio's growth target is based on growing and cross-selling the combined portfolio, expanding customer reach and geographic access, and continuing the innovation and development of integrated solutions to support recurring revenue generation.

The path to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25% is based on the realization of the identified synergies of the Visionix transaction of more than EUR 20 million, operational leverage and scale benefits and increasing the share of higher-margin services and software.

In connection with the Visionix acquisition, Revenio has agreed that no dividend payment is proposed to the shareholders of Revenio prior to the full payment of the deferred purchase price to the sellers, due on the first anniversary of the completion of the transaction.

Jouni Toijala, CEO of Revenio:

"The structural growth drivers in eye health, supported by global megatrends such as population aging and the growing need for more accessible and efficient eye care, continue to create attractive long-term growth opportunities for Revenio. At the same time, screening and diagnostics are increasingly moving closer to the frontline of eye care. The Visionix transaction significantly strengthens our ability to address this demand and has expanded our addressable market from roughly $1.1 billion to $2.7 billion.

As one combined company, we now have the broader offering, global reach and scale to capture a greater share of this growing market. With our strategy for 2027-2029, we aim to lead the shift from vision care to connected eye health and translate this stronger position into sustainable and profitable growth."

Capital Markets Day

Revenio will hold a Capital Markets Day today, on September 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m EEST. The company's CEO Jouni Toijala and other Leadership team members will present the updated strategy. The language of the event is English.

The presentations of the Capital Markets Day can be followed as a live webcast at https://revenio.events.inderes.com/2026-cmd. The event recording and the presentation materials will be available at https://www.reveniogroup.fi/en/investors/CMD2026 after the event.

For further information, please contact

CEO Jouni Toijala

+358 50 484 0085

jouni.toijala@revenio.fi

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA)

Main media

www.reveniogroup.fi/en



Revenio Group in brief

Revenio is a leading turnkey solutions provider in the global eye care market. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing a wide variety of eye diseases. Revenio's solutions include e.g. tonometers, fundus imaging devices, optical coherence tomography (OCT), perimeters, multimodal devices, refraction systems, and software solutions under iCare and Visionix.

In May 2026, Revenio joined forces with Visionix, creating the most innovative, creative and comprehensive entity serving eye care professionals across optometry, optical retail and ophthalmology. In 2025, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 109.7 million, with an operating profit of EUR 25.4 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.