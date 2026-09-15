Nokian Tyres plc: Revolutionary Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01, which automatically adapts to driving conditions, now available for sale to consumers

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release September 15, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

Nokian Tyres' revolutionary studded winter tire, the Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta® 01, is now available for purchase in tire shops around the world. The innovative product represents a step forward in the company's legacy as the inventor of the winter tire - a studded tire that responds to changes in driving conditions.

The inventor of the winter tire launched Hakkapeliitta 01 in March at its Ivalo Test Center north of the Arctic Circle in Finland. Dealer pre-sales of the product exceeded expectations, as indicated in Nokian Tyres' half-year financial report.

"We are very pleased about the development of the Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01, which delivered good pre-sales in recent months," said Nokian Tyres President and CEO Paolo Pompei. "Its ability to adapt to changing winter conditions makes it popular with tire dealers and an excellent choice for consumers who face challenging winter weather."

The Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01 is built for passenger cars, crossovers and sport utility vehicles. The main markets for the product are the Nordic countries - Finland, Sweden and Norway, as well as the United States, Canada and Japan.

The launch of the Hakkapeliitta 01 coincides with a milestone in the company's history - the 90th anniversary of the Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta product family. Nokian Tyres has long been at the forefront of winter tire development, testing tires since 1986 at one of the largest company-owned tire testing facilities in the world in Ivalo, which lies approximately 235 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle.

Throughout the winter sales season, Nokian Tyres is engaging drivers in its sales markets and at the global level with information and content aimed at raising awareness of the revolutionary new tire. Consumers can purchase Hakkapeliitta tires, including the new Hakkapeliitta 01, this fall at tire shops across the Nordics, North America and Central Europe.

To learn more about the Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01, visit NokianTyres.com/01 .

Further information:

media@nokiantyres.com



About Nokian Tyres

Nokian Tyres' purpose is to make the world safer by reinventing tires, and how they are made, over and over again - a safer place to drive, work and live now and for generations to come. Inspired by our northern heritage, we develop and manufacture premium tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. We are some 4,000 people with net sales of EUR 1.4 billion in 2025, and together we lead the journey to smarter driving for people and for businesses. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Further information: company.nokiantyres.com, www.nokiantyres.com